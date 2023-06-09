Trending
June 9, 2023

Janelle Monae returns with 'The Age of Pleasure' album

By Annie Martin
1/5
Janelle Monáe released "The Age of Pleasure," their first studio album in five years. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Janelle Monáe released "The Age of Pleasure," their first studio album in five years. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Janelle Monáe is back with new music.

The singer and actress, 37, released her fourth studio album, The Age of Pleasure, on Friday.

The Age of Pleasure features the singles "Float" and "Lipstick Lover," along with 12 other songs. Monáe collaborated with Grace Jones, Amaarae and Nia Long, Sister Nancy and other artists on the album.

The new album is Monáe's first studio album in over five years. Their most recent album, Dirty Computer, was released in April 2018.

Monáe said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone that she has changed her whole lifestyle following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Community has been so helpful to me; it's beautiful that I have a title called 'The Age of Pleasure' because it actually re-centers me. It's not about an album anymore," the star said.

"This album is not about a fight," they added. "It's about living in an oasis created by us for us."

Monáe will promote The Age of Pleasure on a new North American tour that kicks off Aug. 30 in Seattle.

As an actress, Monáe most recently starred in the film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which opened in theaters in November.

