Music
June 9, 2023 / 12:07 PM

Babyface performs hits during Tiny Desk Concert

By Annie Martin
Babyface performed "Take a Bow," "I'll Make Love to You" and other hits at an intimate show for NPR. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
June 9 (UPI) -- Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds took to the stage in a new episode of NPR's Tiny Desk series.

The singer-songwriter and producer, 64, performed "Take a Bow," "I'll Make Love to You" and other hit songs during the intimate show, released Friday.

Babyface kicked off his set with "Two Occasions," a song that appears on Deele's 1987 album, Eyes of a Stranger.

He also performed "Whip Appeal," "Superwoman," "Not Gon' Cry," "Change the World," "Thnks fr th Mmrs," "End of the Road" and "Exhale (Shoop Shoop)."

The singer was joined by vocalists Tank, Chanté Moore and Avery Wilson, along with several musicians.

Babyface's Tiny Desk concert is part of an NPR series celebrating Black Music Month.

"Together, these artists represent the past, present and future of Black music. This month of carefully curated shows is a celebration of Black artists expressing themselves in ways we've never seen before, and of the Tiny Desk's unique way of showcasing that talent," according to NPR.

Babyface is a 12-time Grammy winner who last released the album Girls Night Out in October 2022. The album features collaborations with all-female artists, including Ari Lennox, Kehlani and Coco Jones.

