Music
June 8, 2023 / 1:52 PM

SHINee enjoy the sun in 'The Feeling' music video teaser

By Annie Martin

June 8 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band SHINee is teasing its new music video.

The K-pop group released a preview of its video for the song "The Feeling" on Thursday.

The "Feeling" teaser shows the members of SHINee get outdoors, where they enjoy the sunshine and visit a beach.

SHINee will release a single and the full music video for "The Feeling" on Friday.

"The Feeling" is the pre-release single from SHINee's forthcoming album, Hard. The group announced the song Wednesday.

Hard coincides with the 15th anniversary of SHINee's debut.

SHINee consists of Onew, Key, Minho and Taemin. The group's most recent album, Don't Call Me, was released in February 2021.

