June 8, 2023 / 10:29 AM

Chris Stapleton cancels New York show due to wildfire smoke

By Annie Martin
Chris Stapleton postponed his Thursday concert in Syracuse, N.Y., due to air quality conditions from Canadian wildfires. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
Chris Stapleton postponed his Thursday concert in Syracuse, N.Y., due to air quality conditions from Canadian wildfires. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- Chris Stapleton has canceled his upcoming show in New York.

On Wednesday, the 45-year-old country music singer postponed his Thursday concert in Syracuse, N.Y., due to air quality conditions from the ongoing Canadian wildfires.

"Due to the ongoing air conditions in the greater Syracuse area, tomorrow night's show at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview will be rescheduled to a later date. All previously purchased tickets for the original date will be honored for the new date," Stapleton's team wrote on Instagram.

"We expect to have an update by mid-day Friday, June 9th," the team added.

Stapleton is in the midst of All American Road Show tour, which originally kicked off in 2017. He is next scheduled to perform Friday in Mansfield, Mass.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada have blanketed large portions of the northeastern United States this week, causing unhealthy air quality levels in New York City, Boston and other cities.

Several Broadway shows, including Hamilton, Camelot and Hamlet, canceled performances this week due to the conditions.

Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer left the stage of her one-woman play Prima Facie on Wednesday, citing breathing issues.

