Carly Pearce confirms split from boyfriend Riley King

Carly Pearce confirmed her split from her boyfriend, Riley King, after two years of dating. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- Carly Pearce and Riley King have called it quits on their relationship. Pearce, 33, confirmed her split from King on Wednesday after two years of dating. Advertisement

The country music singer told People that she and King ultimately weren't a good fit.

"For the most part, it was great. People date to see if they're gonna go the distance, and we weren't," she said. "We just simply were not right for each other, and that's the bottom line. I am on such a beautiful journey, and I am really excited about the next chapter of my life."

King also confirmed the split to Page Six.

"Yes, things didn't work out," he said. "Carly and I have parted ways and I wish her nothing but the best in both her career and personal life."

Pearce was previously married to country music singer Michael Ray, from whom she split in June 2020 after eight months of marriage.

The singer released her third album, 29: Written in Stone, in 2021, and will release "We Don't Fight Anymore," a new single with Chris Stapleton, on June 16.

In an Instagram post Monday, Pearce said "We Don't Fight Anymore" explores feeling distant in a relationship.

"This song embodies a place that I think, if we are honest with ourselves, we've all felt at some point in a relationship. The distance that feels heartbreaking, yet you're also indifferent," the star wrote.

"I've always been a writer who never wanted to shy away from the 'uncomfortable' moments in all of our lives, and this song feels too important not to share," she added. "@chrisstapleton, you made my dreams come true by lending your incredible talents to this song."

