June 6, 2023 / 11:20 AM

Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson to perform at iHeartRadio Music Festival

By Annie Martin
Fall Out Boy will perform at iHeartRadio Music Festival in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
June 6 (UPI) -- iHeartMedia has announced the lineup for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

The annual music festival will take place over two days, Sept. 22 and 23, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, TLC, Thirty Seconds to Mars and other artists will perform.

Ryan Seacrest will host the event.

"We're particularly excited about this year's lineup," iHeartRadio chief programming officer Tom Poleman said in a press release. "This is the only festival in the world with this range of genres -- spanning all the styles you hear on our 860 stations and the iHeartRadio app. Each performer can sell out on their own, so it's incredibly rare that you can see them all together on the same stage."

The iHeartRadio Music Festival will broadcast live on iHeartMedia radio stations. Performances will also be live-streamed on Hulu.

"This is the most diverse festival in music and we are excited to once again host a 'Best in Class' group of superstar artists to perform on the same stage," iHeartMedia president of entertainment enterprises John Sykes said. "And, for the first time in our 13 year history we are proud to partner with Hulu to bring this unforgettable life show to millions of fans across the country."

Tickets go on sale June 16 at 2 p.m. EDT, with pre-sales for Capital One cardholders to begin June 14 at 1 p.m. EDT.

