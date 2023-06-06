Trending
Advertisement
Music
June 6, 2023 / 1:32 PM

Tool to launch new North American tour in fall

By Annie Martin
Rock band Tool will perform across North America on a new arena tour. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Rock band Tool will perform across North America on a new arena tour. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Tool is going on tour in the fall.

The rock band announced a new North American tour Tuesday on social media.

Advertisement

Tool will kick off the tour Sept. 22 at Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Ky. The band will then perform arena shows Oct. 3 through Nov. 21.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Tool Army members to begin Thursday at 10 a.m.

"We'll be back on the road this October and November for 26 shows across the United States and Canada," the band wrote on Instagram.

Tool's most recent album, Fear Inoculum, was released in August 2019. The band most recently released a re-recorded version of its song "Opiate" in March 2022.

Advertisement

Here's the full list of dates for Tool's North American tour:

Sept. 22 -- Louisville, Ky., at Louder Than Life Festival

Oct. 3 -- Loveland, Colo., at Budweiser Events Center

Oct. 6 -- Sacramento, at Aftershock Festival

Oct. 8 -- Indio, Calif., at Power Trip

Oct. 11 -- Salt Lake City, at Delta Center

Oct. 12 -- Idaho Falls, Idaho, at Mountain America Center

Oct. 14 -- Nampa, Idaho, at Ford Idaho Center

Oct. 15 -- Spokane, Wash., at Spokane Arena

Oct. 17 -- Eugene, Ore., at Matthew Knight Center

Oct. 19 -- Portland, Ore., at Moda Center

Oct. 20 -- Tacoma, Wash., at Tacoma Dome

Oct. 22 -- Kelowna, B.C., at Prospera Place Arena

Oct. 23 -- Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena

Oct. 25 -- Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place

Oct. 27 -- Calgary, Alberta, at Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct. 29 -- Winnipeg, Manitoba, at Canada Life Center

Oct. 31 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Venter

Nov. 1 -- Milwaukee, Wisc., at Fiserv Forum

Nov. 3 -- Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson-Boling Arena

Nov. 4 -- Charleston, W.V., at Charleston Coliseum

Nov. 6 -- Rochester, N.Y., at Blue Cross Arena

Nov. 7 -- Allentown, Pa., at PPL Center

Nov. 10 -- Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena

Advertisement

Nov. 13 -- Manchester, N.H., at SNHU Arena

Nov. 15 -- Boston, at TD Gargen

Nov. 16 -- Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo Center

Nov. 19 -- Montreal, at Bell Center

Nov. 20 -- Toronto, at Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 21 -- Toronto, at Scotiabank Arena

Read More

Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson to perform at iHeartRadio Music Festival Lewis Capaldi cancels shows 'to rest and recover': 'I'm struggling' Ed Sheeran performs in rain on 'Today' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Aespa release 'Hold on Tight' music video on World Tetris Day
Music // 49 minutes ago
Aespa release 'Hold on Tight' music video on World Tetris Day
June 6 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Aespa released a video for "Hold on Tight," their song for the "Tetris" movie starring Taron Egerton, on World Tetris Day.
The Darkness to bring 'Permission to Land' 20th anniversary tour to North America
Music // 1 hour ago
The Darkness to bring 'Permission to Land' 20th anniversary tour to North America
June 6 (UPI) -- The Darkness announced U.S. dates for its "Permission to Land" 20th anniversary tour.
Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson to perform at iHeartRadio Music Festival
Music // 3 hours ago
Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson to perform at iHeartRadio Music Festival
June 6 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne and other artists will take the stage at iHeartRadio Music Festival.
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows 'to rest and recover': 'I'm struggling'
Music // 3 hours ago
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows 'to rest and recover': 'I'm struggling'
June 6 (UPI) -- Lewis Capaldi canceled his tour dates leading up to Glastonbury Festival to focus on his well-being and mental health.
Ed Sheeran performs in rain on 'Today'
Music // 4 hours ago
Ed Sheeran performs in rain on 'Today'
June 6 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran performed his song "Perfect" and discussed his future music plans on "Today."
NCT's Taeyong releases 'Shalala' solo EP, music video
Music // 1 day ago
NCT's Taeyong releases 'Shalala' solo EP, music video
June 5 (UPI) -- K-pop star Taeyong released his debut solo EP, "Shalala," and a music video for his song of the same name.
South Korea preps for ARMY of visitors to mark BTS's 10th anniversary
Music // 1 day ago
South Korea preps for ARMY of visitors to mark BTS's 10th anniversary
SEOUL, June 5 (UPI) -- South Korea is preparing for an influx of foreign visitors next week for K-pop sensation BTS's 10th birthday.
Taylor Swift shares 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' track list with Hayley Williams, Fall Out Boy
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift shares 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' track list with Hayley Williams, Fall Out Boy
June 5 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released a track list for her album "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" featuring collaborations with Paramore's Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy.
Halsey, Suga release 'Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)' single, music video
Music // 1 day ago
Halsey, Suga release 'Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)' single, music video
June 5 (UPI) -- Halsey and BTS member Suga released a single and music video for "Lilith," a song for the video game "Diablo IV."
Luke Combs adds four shows to world tour
Music // 1 day ago
Luke Combs adds four shows to world tour
June 5 (UPI) -- Luke Combs announced a series of second shows for his world tour that began in March.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'Arnold' a fantastic portrait of mature, remorseful Schwarzenegger
TV review: 'Arnold' a fantastic portrait of mature, remorseful Schwarzenegger
Matt Rife to launch stand-up comedy tour in July
Matt Rife to launch stand-up comedy tour in July
Doodle for Google winner celebrates sisters
Doodle for Google winner celebrates sisters
Movie review: 'Transformers' repeats past mistakes, not successes
Movie review: 'Transformers' repeats past mistakes, not successes
'Fatal Seduction' teaser introduces South African series at Netflix
'Fatal Seduction' teaser introduces South African series at Netflix
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement