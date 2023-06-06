Tool to launch new North American tour in fall

June 6 (UPI) -- Tool is going on tour in the fall.
The rock band announced a new North American tour Tuesday on social media.
Tool will kick off the tour Sept. 22 at Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Ky. The band will then perform arena shows Oct. 3 through Nov. 21.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Tool Army members to begin Thursday at 10 a.m.
"We'll be back on the road this October and November for 26 shows across the United States and Canada," the band wrote on Instagram.
Tool's most recent album, Fear Inoculum, was released in August 2019. The band most recently released a re-recorded version of its song "Opiate" in March 2022.
Here's the full list of dates for Tool's North American tour:
Sept. 22 -- Louisville, Ky., at Louder Than Life Festival
Oct. 3 -- Loveland, Colo., at Budweiser Events Center
Oct. 6 -- Sacramento, at Aftershock Festival
Oct. 8 -- Indio, Calif., at Power Trip
Oct. 11 -- Salt Lake City, at Delta Center
Oct. 12 -- Idaho Falls, Idaho, at Mountain America Center
Oct. 14 -- Nampa, Idaho, at Ford Idaho Center
Oct. 15 -- Spokane, Wash., at Spokane Arena
Oct. 17 -- Eugene, Ore., at Matthew Knight Center
Oct. 19 -- Portland, Ore., at Moda Center
Oct. 20 -- Tacoma, Wash., at Tacoma Dome
Oct. 22 -- Kelowna, B.C., at Prospera Place Arena
Oct. 23 -- Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena
Oct. 25 -- Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place
Oct. 27 -- Calgary, Alberta, at Scotiabank Saddledome
Oct. 29 -- Winnipeg, Manitoba, at Canada Life Center
Oct. 31 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Venter
Nov. 1 -- Milwaukee, Wisc., at Fiserv Forum
Nov. 3 -- Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson-Boling Arena
Nov. 4 -- Charleston, W.V., at Charleston Coliseum
Nov. 6 -- Rochester, N.Y., at Blue Cross Arena
Nov. 7 -- Allentown, Pa., at PPL Center
Nov. 10 -- Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena
Nov. 13 -- Manchester, N.H., at SNHU Arena
Nov. 15 -- Boston, at TD Gargen
Nov. 16 -- Philadelphia, at Wells Fargo Center
Nov. 19 -- Montreal, at Bell Center
Nov. 20 -- Toronto, at Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 21 -- Toronto, at Scotiabank Arena