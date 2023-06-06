Trending
June 6, 2023 / 1:50 PM

The Darkness to bring 'Permission to Land' 20th anniversary tour to North America

By Annie Martin

June 6 (UPI) -- The Darkness is bringing its Permission to Land 20th anniversary tour to North America.

The British rock band announced U.S. dates for the tour Tuesday on social media.

The North American leg of the tour begins Oct. 3 in San Francisco and concludes Oct. 22 in Washington, D.C.

The Darkness previously announced European dates for the tour in March. The European dates kick off in November.

The new tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of The Darkness' debut album, Permission to Land, released in July 2003. The album features the hit single "I Believe in a Thing Called Love."

"When Permission to Land landed, twenty short years ago, we were bathed in shock and awe. As if by magic, Rock wasn't dead! Fun wasn't banned! And Spandex was almost acceptable again..." frontman Justin Hawkins said in a statement.

"Well, guess what? Twenty years on, the same rules apply," he added. "So please to squeeze yourselves into those inappropriate leggings, back-comb your mullet, splash on a big handful of attitude, and come celebrate with us! We promise everything and we deliver, every time. Bring on the next twenty!"

Each concert will see The Darkness perform Permission to Land in its entirety, along with other fan-favorite tracks.

The band will also celebrate the anniversary by releasing an expanded, deluxe version of Permission to Land this year.

Here's the full list of U.S. dates for the Permission to Land 20th anniversary tour:

Oct. 3 - San Francisco, at The Masonic

Oct. 4 - Sacramento, at Ace of Spades

Oct. 6 - Los Angeles, at The Wiltern

Oct. 7 - Tempe, Ariz., at Marquee Theatre

Oct. 8 - Las Vegas

Oct. 10 - Denver, at Summit Music Hall

Oct. 11 - Kansas City, Mo., at The Truman

Oct. 13 - Chicago, at The Vic Theatre

Oct. 14 - Indianapolis, at The Vogue

Oct. 15 - Detroit, at Saint Andrew's Hall

Oct. 17 - Boston, at Big Night Live

Oct. 18 - New York City, at Terminal 5

Oct. 19 - Philadelphia, at Franklin Music Hall

Oct. 21 - Sayreville, N.J., at Starland Ballroom

Oct. 22 - Washington, D.C., at 9:30 Club

