Taylor Swift shares 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' track list with Hayley Williams, Fall Out Boy

Taylor Swift released a track list for her album "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" featuring collaborations with Paramore's Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift has shared a full track list for her album Speak Now (Taylor's Version). The 33-year-old singer released a track list for the album Monday featuring collaborations with Paramore's Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy. Advertisement

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is a re-recorded version of Swift's 2010 album Speak Now. The album is her third re-recorded album following Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version), both released in 2021.

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) features new versions of the original Speak Now tracks and new "vault" songs with Williams and Fall Out Boy.

"I'm VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version) including the vault tracks and collaborations with @yelyahwilliams from @paramore and @falloutboy," Swift wrote on Instagram. "Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album. They're so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now. I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can't wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th."

Swift will release Speak Now (Taylor's Version) on July 7.

The singer's most recent album of new songs, Midnights, was released in October 2022.

