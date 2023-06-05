Advertisement
Music
June 5, 2023 / 9:55 AM

Luke Combs adds four shows to world tour

By Annie Martin
1/5
Luke Combs announced a series of second shows for his world tour that began in March. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Luke Combs announced a series of second shows for his world tour that began in March. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

June 5 (UPI) -- Luke Combs is adding four shows to his ongoing world tour.

The 33-year-old country music singer announced a series of second shows for the tour Monday.

"So, I got some exciting news for y'all -- we are adding second shows to all the stadiums in July," Combs said in a video on Instagram.

"So that's going to be Philly, Boston, Charlotte and Tampa -- all of you guys are getting a Friday night show. All those shows are actually going to have different lineups than Saturday."

The shows will feature Lainey Wilson, Turnpike Troubadours, The Avett Brothers, Gary Allan, Old Crow Medicine Show, David Lee Murphy and Brent Cobb on select dates.

"We're looking forward to doing a second night in all these cities, guys. Can't wait to see you there," Combs added.

The new dates are as follows:

July 7 - Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium

July 14 - Charlotte, N.C., at Bank of America Stadium

July 21 - Foxborough, Mass., at Gillette Stadium

July 28 - Philadelphia, at Lincoln Financial Field

Tickets will go on sale Friday.

Combs announced his world tour in September 2022 and kicked off the tour March 25 in Arlington, Texas. It's scheduled to run through July 29.

Combs released his fourth studio album, Gettin' Old, in March.

