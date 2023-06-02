Trending
Advertisement
Music
June 2, 2023 / 12:51 PM

Kelly Clarkson releases song 'I Hate Love' with Steve Martin on banjo

By Tonya Pendleton
1/6
Kelly Clarkson arrives on the red carpet at the 12th annual NFL Honors in Phoenix, Ariz., on February 9, 2023. Clarkson just released a new single "I Hate Love" that features banjo playing by Steve Martin. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kelly Clarkson arrives on the red carpet at the 12th annual NFL Honors in Phoenix, Ariz., on February 9, 2023. Clarkson just released a new single "I Hate Love" that features banjo playing by Steve Martin. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson and Steve Martin are hooking up -- for a song. Clarkson announced today that she and the Only Murders in the Building star recorded the song "I Hate Love."

Martin plays banjo on the single.

Advertisement

The American Idol winner and talk show host releases her Chemistry album on June 23.

She references Martin in the lyrics, singing, "The Notebook lied / It's complicated, it's more like what happened / So you can keep Gosling and I'll take Steve Martin. "

Clarkson is referring to both the tear-jerking 2004 Gosling film The Notebook and the 2009 film It's Complicated featuring Martin as a good-natured architect who finds out he's unwittingly become part of a love triangle. She says the films show a range of relationships from idealistic to messy.

"I love that territory. I love hearing something kind of poppy and then it being either angry or super sad," Clarkson told EW about the song. "I also have to use humor as a healing mechanism, a coping mechanism. I do that all the time. So I was writing a love song and I was just angry. I was like, 'God, why are you still so into something that was so bad?'"

Advertisement

The Clarkson/Martin collaboration has a surprising origin. Clarkson told Billboard when she saw Martin, 77, playing banjo online during the pandemic, it inspired her to ask if he'd join her on a song.

"Let's take this lyrical reference a step further and add Martin's banjo to the anti-love song," Clarkson said she told the song's producer Jesse Shatkin. "I was like, 'I know that sounds crazy,' but Shatkin encouraged her to make the request.

"I generally don't ask because I get very nervous about bothering people," Clarkson said. "But literally, within hours, I got an answer: 'Oh my God, he'd love to, when are you recording it?' "

Shatkin went to Martin's house to make it happen. "We ultimately went in to do something that could have taken 15 minutes, and we spent a couple hours just kind of jamming on the song," he told Billboard. "He was really, really amazing at banjo but also really, really cared about getting it right."

Clarkson hopes to meet Martin one day and potentially have him as a guest on her eponymous daytime talk show.

Chemistry covers Clarkson's contentious divorce from Brandon Blackstock, the father of her two children. "I Hate Love" is the second single from the album.

Advertisement

Read More

Nas, Tobe Nwigwe combine talents in 'Transformers' soundtrack song 'On My Soul' Billy Joel wrapping 10-year residency at Madison Square Garden What to watch: 10 TV shows premiering in June

Latest Headlines

Stray Kids drops 3rd LP with 'unique, enjoyable' lead track
Music // 4 hours ago
Stray Kids drops 3rd LP with 'unique, enjoyable' lead track
June 2 (UPI) -- Popular K-pop group Stray Kids on Friday returned after eight months with their third full-length album, "5-Star."
Cardi B, Latto release 'Put It on the Floor' remix
Music // 5 hours ago
Cardi B, Latto release 'Put It on the Floor' remix
June 2 (UPI) -- Megastars Cardi B and Latto release "Put it On Da Floor" remix.
Nas, Tobe Nwigwe combine talents in 'Transformers' soundtrack song 'On My Soul'
Music // 21 hours ago
Nas, Tobe Nwigwe combine talents in 'Transformers' soundtrack song 'On My Soul'
June 1 (UPI) -- Tobe Nwigwe and Nas combine on the song "On My Soul' for the "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" soundtrack.
Billy Joel wrapping 10-year residency at Madison Square Garden
Music // 23 hours ago
Billy Joel wrapping 10-year residency at Madison Square Garden
June 1 (UPI) -- Rock 'n' roll legend Billy Joel has announced he will end his 10-year, monthly residency at New York's Madison Square Garden in July 2024.
BTS to drop new digital single 'Take Two' next month
Music // 2 days ago
BTS to drop new digital single 'Take Two' next month
May 31 (UPI) -- K-pop superstars BTS will release a new digital single "Take Two" on June 9 as part of the "BTS Festa" festival.
Kesha announces 'Gag Order' tour dates
Music // 2 days ago
Kesha announces 'Gag Order' tour dates
May 30 (UPI) -- Kesha is heading out on tour this fall. The "Gag Order" tour will kick off Oct. 15 in Dallas.
Hybe's new boy group Boynextdoor aims to be 'one and only' presence in K-pop
Music // 3 days ago
Hybe's new boy group Boynextdoor aims to be 'one and only' presence in K-pop
May 30 (UPI) -- Boynextdoor, a new boy group from Hybe, the K-pop powerhouse behind BTS, made its debut Tuesday amid wide media attention.
Guns N' Roses, Lizzo, Elton John to perform at Glastonbury Festival
Music // 3 days ago
Guns N' Roses, Lizzo, Elton John to perform at Glastonbury Festival
May 30 (UPI) -- Guns N' Roses, Lizzo and Elton John have been booked to perform at Glastonbury Festival in England in June.
Hollywood Vampires postpone shows after Johnny Depp injures ankle
Music // 4 days ago
Hollywood Vampires postpone shows after Johnny Depp injures ankle
May 29 (UPI) -- Johnny Depp's rock band Hollywood Vampires has postponed several shows after the movie star injured his ankle.
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 11th week
Music // 6 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 11th week
May 27 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is the No. 1 album in the United States for an 11th week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Wild 'N Out' alum Jacky Oh dead at 32
'Wild 'N Out' alum Jacky Oh dead at 32
TV review: 'Crowded Room' undermines adaptation with gimmick
TV review: 'Crowded Room' undermines adaptation with gimmick
What to watch: 10 TV shows premiering in June
What to watch: 10 TV shows premiering in June
'Oppenheimer' featurette: Christopher Nolan says IMAX 'fully immerses' viewers in the story
'Oppenheimer' featurette: Christopher Nolan says IMAX 'fully immerses' viewers in the story
Billy Joel wrapping 10-year residency at Madison Square Garden
Billy Joel wrapping 10-year residency at Madison Square Garden
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement