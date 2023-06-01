Nas, Tobe Nwigwe combine talents in 'Transformers' soundtrack song 'On My Soul'

1/5

Fat Nwigwe and Tobe Nwigwe arrive on the red carpet at the 27th Annual Webby Awards on May 15, 2023 in New York City. Nwigwe appears in "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" and collaborates with Nas on the soundtrack song "On My Soul." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Texas-born independent rapper, singer and actor Tobe Nwigwe, who appears as Reek in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, also will be on the film's soundtrack in collaboration with Nas. Since the film is set in the '90s, getting Nas onboard to collaborate seemed a no-brainer. The two artists combine for "On My Soul," which was released on video on Thursday. Advertisement

"Seeing him live in performance, I was like how can we capture that energy in a Transformers film," said Transformers director Steven J. Caple in a video featurette that accompanies the video.

That energy is present in the song where Nwigwe and his wife, known as Fat, who dress in matching clothes in most of their videos, are shown with their Black Angels collective in a power plant.

As the group dances to the grooves of the music, Nwigwe is shown first in what could be a control room overlooking the plant and then on a Ducati motorcycle as the group dances around him. Vocalist Jacob Banks is seated in what looks to be another room in the facility as members of the collective pour gasoline all around it.

"Bring me the smoke and I'll build you a fire/To burn my desire," Banks sings while holding a match aloft.

Nas comes in on the second half of the song, sitting in a semi-truck surrounded by dancers on all sides. Nas is then shown on the top of the truck rapping the rest of his verse.

The song swells to a powerful conclusion with Banks, Nwigwe and the dancers leaving the scene. Nwigwe directed the video.

Transformers was Nwigwe's first acting role.

"I was extremely excited because I was able to bring all my family with me," Nwigwe said of the film's shoot in Montreal. "I don't like to miss any opportunity to spend time with my family," he told a reporter in a red carpet interview recently. He and his wife have four children together. "All of this is extremely exciting but seeing my kids grow up, every aspect of that is very important to me."

Transformers Rise of the Beasts starring Anthony Ramos and Dominque Fishback with a cast that includes Michelle Yeoh, Luna Lauren Velez, Dean Scott Vazquez, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage and Liza Koshy is in theaters on June 9.