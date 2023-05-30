Kesha announces 'Gag Order' tour dates

May 30 (UPI) -- Kesha is heading out on tour this fall.
The 36-year-old announced dates for her upcoming "Gag Order" tour via Twitter and Instagram Tuesday.
"Gag Order tour. Who's turning up? Tix on sale 6.2 at 10 a.m. local," Kesha tweeted Tuesday.
The tour dates come shortly after the release of Kesha's fifth studio album, Gag Order, earlier this month.
The tour will kick off Oct. 15 in Dallas.
Gag Order is Kesha's first album in three years and the first since her she accused producer Lukasz Gottwald, known as Dr. Luke, of emotional and sexual abuse.
Gottwald sued Kesha for defamation, and as a result of the ongoing litigation Kesha has not commented on the legal dispute.
The Judge overseeing the case has set July 26 as the trial date.
The tour dates announce are:
Oct. 15 - Dallas
Oct. 16 - Austin, Texas
Oct. 18 - New Orleans
Oct. 20 - Orlando, Fla.
Oct. 21 - Atlanta
Oct. 23 - Nashville
Oct. 26 - Newport, Ky.
Oct. 28 - Mashantucket, Conn.
Oct. 29 - Washington
Oct. 31 - Philadelphia
Nov. 1 - Boston
Nov. 3 - New York
Nov. 6 - Toronto
Nov. 7 - Detroit
Nov. 9 - Chicago
Nov. 11 - Milwaukee
Nov. 12 - Prior Lake, Minn.
Nov. 14 - Denver
Nov. 17 - Oakland, Calif.
Nov. 18 - Los Angeles