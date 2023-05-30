Trending
May 30, 2023 / 1:33 PM

Kesha announces 'Gag Order' tour dates

By Patrick Hilsman
Kesha performs at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center groundbreaking ceremony outside of the Stonewall Inn in 2022 in New York City. Her "Gag Order" tour will kick off Oct. 15 in Dallas. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kesha performs at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center groundbreaking ceremony outside of the Stonewall Inn in 2022 in New York City. Her "Gag Order" tour will kick off Oct. 15 in Dallas. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Kesha is heading out on tour this fall.

The 36-year-old announced dates for her upcoming "Gag Order" tour via Twitter and Instagram Tuesday.

"Gag Order tour. Who's turning up? Tix on sale 6.2 at 10 a.m. local," Kesha tweeted Tuesday.

The tour dates come shortly after the release of Kesha's fifth studio album, Gag Order, earlier this month.

The tour will kick off Oct. 15 in Dallas.

Gag Order is Kesha's first album in three years and the first since her she accused producer Lukasz Gottwald, known as Dr. Luke, of emotional and sexual abuse.

Gottwald sued Kesha for defamation, and as a result of the ongoing litigation Kesha has not commented on the legal dispute.

The Judge overseeing the case has set July 26 as the trial date.

The tour dates announce are:

Oct. 15 - Dallas

Oct. 16 - Austin, Texas

Oct. 18 - New Orleans

Oct. 20 - Orlando, Fla.

Oct. 21 - Atlanta

Oct. 23 - Nashville

Oct. 26 - Newport, Ky.

Oct. 28 - Mashantucket, Conn.

Oct. 29 - Washington

Oct. 31 - Philadelphia

Nov. 1 - Boston

Nov. 3 - New York

Nov. 6 - Toronto

Nov. 7 - Detroit

Nov. 9 - Chicago

Nov. 11 - Milwaukee

Nov. 12 - Prior Lake, Minn.

Nov. 14 - Denver

Nov. 17 - Oakland, Calif.

Nov. 18 - Los Angeles

