May 29, 2023 / 1:13 PM

Hollywood Vampires postpone shows after Johnny Depp injures ankle

By Karen Butler
Left to right, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Alice Cooper arrive for the 58th annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Left to right, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Alice Cooper arrive for the 58th annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Johnny Depp's rock band Hollywood Vampires has postponed several shows after the movie star injured his ankle.

"We are sad to share that the Hollywood Vampires will be rescheduling our three US tour dates this coming week," the band said in a statement Monday.

"Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel. He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe."

Depp, Joe Perry and Alice Cooper make up the band.

The concerts they had to postpone are Manchester, N.H., on May 30, Boston on May 31 and Bethel, N.Y., on June 1.

The new dates will be July 28, 29 and 30.

Depp, 59, is best known for his roles in The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, as well as the films Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood, Sweeney Too, Alice in Wonderland and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindwald.

Last week, he was promoting his new movie Jeanne du Barry at France's Cannes Film Festival. He then performed at two tribute shows in Britain for his late friend, musician Jeff Beck.

