Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 26, 2023 / 10:44 AM

Lil Durk releases new album 'Almost Healed'

By Tonya Pendleton
Lil Durk and girlfriend, India Royale, arrive for the BET Awards in Los Angeles in June 2021. The Chicago rap star released his latest album "Almost Healed" on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Lil Durk and girlfriend, India Royale, arrive for the BET Awards in Los Angeles in June 2021. The Chicago rap star released his latest album "Almost Healed" on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- On his new album, Almost Healed, Chicago rapper Lil Durk says he's trying to become a better man, father and artist.

It was released Friday after a delay, which his rap rival NBA Youngboy says was due to Durk's fear of competing with his own release. The album was prefaced by a new single "Therapy Session/Pelle Coat" with Alicia Keys, which came out Thursday.

Advertisement

Almost Healed is Durk's first album since last year's 7220. He collaborated with J. Cole, Keys, Future, 21 Savage, Kodak Black and country star Morgan Wallen, who was embroiled in a racial controversy in 2021.

Advertisement

His collaboration with J. Cole, "All My Life," went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart on Friday.

Durk addressed the "beef" with NBA Youngboy in a wide-ranging interview with DJ Akademiks on Tuesday. He said speculation that the rappers used their enmity towards each other to hype sales wasn't true.

"Why would I use him for promo when I know I'm going to outsell him," Durk said.

Durk also said he doesn't quite know how the beef started in the first place and is open to resolving it.

Producers who Durk collaborated with on Almost Healed include Chopsquad DJ, Metro Boomin' and Dr. Luke, with many of the tracks produced by Durk himself.

Read More

Tributes pour in for 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' Tina Turner Dreamcatcher release new EP, 'Bonvoyage' music video MTV VMAs set for Sept. 12 in Newark, N.J.

Latest Headlines

Diddy, City Girls and Fabolous release new single 'Act Bad'
Music // 4 minutes ago
Diddy, City Girls and Fabolous release new single 'Act Bad'
May 26 (UPI) -- Diddy joins the City Girls and Fabolous on a new single "Act Bad," released on his Bad Boy Records.
Matchbox Twenty returns with new album 'Where the Light Goes'
Music // 25 minutes ago
Matchbox Twenty returns with new album 'Where the Light Goes'
May 26 (UPI) -- Matchbox Twenty released "Where the Light Goes," its first album in over 11 years.
Celine Dion cancels 'Courage' world tour due to health issues
Music // 2 hours ago
Celine Dion cancels 'Courage' world tour due to health issues
May 26 (UPI) -- Celine Dion once again canceled the U.K. and European leg of her "Courage" world tour amid her struggle with Stiff-person syndrome.
Dua Lipa releases new song 'Dance the Night' for 'Barbie' movie
Music // 2 hours ago
Dua Lipa releases new song 'Dance the Night' for 'Barbie' movie
May 26 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa released a single and music video for the song "Dance the Night" for the "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
Stray Kids share '5-Star' highlight medley 'mashup video'
Music // 23 hours ago
Stray Kids share '5-Star' highlight medley 'mashup video'
May 25 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a preview of its forthcoming album, "5-Star."
Sam Smith cuts show short, cancels concerts due to vocal injury
Music // 1 day ago
Sam Smith cuts show short, cancels concerts due to vocal injury
May 25 (UPI) -- Sam Smith canceled a pair of concerts after cutting their show short in Manchester due to a vocal cord injury.
'Barbie' movie gets new trailer, soundtrack lineup
Music // 1 day ago
'Barbie' movie gets new trailer, soundtrack lineup
May 25 (UPI) -- Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling appear in a new trailer for "Barbie," with Dua Lupa, Karol G, Lizzo and other artists to appear on the "Barbie the Album" soundtrack."
BTS to hold 10th anniversary Festa celebration
Music // 1 day ago
BTS to hold 10th anniversary Festa celebration
May 25 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS will mark the 10th anniversary of its debut with its Festa festival in Seoul in June.
Dreamcatcher release new EP, 'Bonvoyage' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Dreamcatcher release new EP, 'Bonvoyage' music video
May 24 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Dreamcatcher released the mini album "Apocalypse: From Us" and a music video for the song "Bonvoyage."
Hayley Kiyoko releases new single 'Greenlight'
Music // 2 days ago
Hayley Kiyoko releases new single 'Greenlight'
May 24 (UPI) -- Hayley Kiyoko released the song "Greenlight" in the midst of her "Panorama" tour.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Barry' finale delayed for 88 minute 'Succession' finale
'Barry' finale delayed for 88 minute 'Succession' finale
Sam Smith cuts show short, cancels concerts due to vocal injury
Sam Smith cuts show short, cancels concerts due to vocal injury
'Barbie' movie gets new trailer, soundtrack lineup
'Barbie' movie gets new trailer, soundtrack lineup
Ben Wang: 'American Born Chinese' perfect metaphor for Asian American experience
Ben Wang: 'American Born Chinese' perfect metaphor for Asian American experience
Khloe Kardashian shares baby boy's name: Tatum
Khloe Kardashian shares baby boy's name: Tatum
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement