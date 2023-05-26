Trending
May 26, 2023 / 12:37 PM

Blackswan shares 'Karma' performance video

By Annie Martin

May 26 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackswan has released a new video for its song "Karma."

The K-pop stars shared a dance performance video for the track Friday.

The video shows the members of Blackswan perform the "Karma" choreography on a stage featuring different colored lights.

"Karma" is the lead single from Blackswan's latest single album, That Karma.

Blackswan released the official "Karma" music video last week.

That Karma also features the song "Cat & Mouse."

Blackswan consists of Leia, Fatou, Gabi, Sriya and NVee. The group debuted under the name Rania in 2011 and reintroduced itself as Blackswan with the album Goodbye Rania in 2020.

