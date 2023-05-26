1/5

Sofia Reyes (pictured) and Danna Paolo released a single and music video for the song "tqum." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Sofia Reyes and Danna Paola have teamed up on a new song. The Mexican singers released a single and music video for the song "tqum" on Friday. Advertisement

In the "tqum" video, Reyes and Paola find themselves on a hellish flight as they sing about missing an ex.

"Whenever I fly, I get vulnerable. I start to reflect, miss people, or feel inspired," Reyes told Rolling Stone. "The song is about remembering the person you used to be with and how you miss him and want to be back with him."

Reyes also voiced the importance of supporting other Mexican artists and had nothing but praise for Paola.

"I love Danna so much. I feel like I've known her for years. That's the truth," she said. "It's all been so genuine and fun. We're tuned to the same channel, we're the same age, we're in the same industry. We have so much in common."

Reyes released her second album, Mal de Amores, in February 2022.

Paola released her sixth album, K.O., in January 2021, and will launch her first U.S. tour in August.

