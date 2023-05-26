Matchbox Twenty released "Where the Light Goes," its first album in over 11 years. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Matchbox Twenty is back with new music. The rock band released its fifth studio album, Where the Light Goes, on Friday. Advertisement

Where the Light Goes is Matchbox Twenty's first album in over 11 years.

The album features 12 tracks: "Friends," "Wild Dogs (Running in a Slow Stream)," "Rebels," "One Hit Love," "Warm Blood," "Queen of New York City," "Where the Light Goes," "Hang on Every Word," "Don't Get Me Wrong," "I Know Better," "No Other Love" featuring Amanda Shires and "Selling Faith."

Frontman Rob Thomas and the other band members discussed the decision to make the album in an interview with USA Today, saying "after the [COVID-related] 2020-21 tour postponement and then postponing again in 2022, we felt a real commitment to fans that maybe a tour wasn't enough."

Advertisement

"Kyle started the idea of making a real record and having something for the fans that's a little more exciting than just waiting three years to hear the songs they know," Thomas added.

Matchbox Twenty is promoting Where the Light Goes with its Slow Dream tour, which kicked off May 16 in Vancouver, B.C. The tour concludes Aug. 6 in Chicago.

Matchbox Twenty consists of Thomas, Brian Yale, Paul Doucette and Kyle Cook. The group was formed in 1995.