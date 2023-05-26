Celine Dion cancels 'Courage' world tour due to health issues

1/5

Celine Dion once again canceled the U.K. and European leg of her "Courage" world tour amid her struggle with Stiff-person syndrome. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Celine Dion is cancelling her Courage world tour due to health issues. The 55-year-old singer once again canceled the U.K. and European leg of the tour Friday amid her struggle with Stiff-person syndrome. Advertisement

"As the world has emerged from the pandemic, Celine has continued to be treated for a diagnosed medical condition that prevents her from performing. Celine is working hard on her recovery, but at this time is unable to successfully prepare for and perform the remainder of the tour," Dion's team said in a statement.

The Courage world tour was to kick off Aug. 26 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and run through Oct. 4 in Helsinki, Finland.

A second leg was scheduled to begin March 6, 2024, in Prague, Czech Republic, and end April 22 in London.

"I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I'm working really hard to build my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100%. It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm ready to be on stage again. I want you all to know, I'm not giving up... and I can't wait to see you again," Dion said in a statement.

Dion originally launched the Courage world tour in September 2019 and completed the North American leg in March 2020.

The singer previously postponed the U.K. and European leg of the tour in December 2022 after being diagnosed with Stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes "severe and persistent muscle spasms."

