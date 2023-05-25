Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 25, 2023 / 12:15 PM

Stray Kids share '5-Star' highlight medley 'mashup video'

By Annie Martin
Stray Kids released a preview of its forthcoming album, "5-Star." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Stray Kids released a preview of its forthcoming album, "5-Star." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is teasing its new album.

The K-pop group released a highlight medley for the album, 5-Star, on Thursday.

Advertisement

The preview, referred to as a "mashup video," features clips of the album's 12 tracks: "Hall of Fame," "S-Class," "Item," "Super Bowl," "Topline" featuring Tiger JK, "DLC," "Get Lit," "Collision," "FNF," "Youtiful," "The Sound" and "Mixtape: Time Out."

The video features live-action footage of Stray Kids and animated visuals.

Stray Kids will release 5-Star on June 2.

The group previously shared a teaser for the song "FNF" and a trailer for the album.

5-Star will be Stray Kids' first full-length Korean album since Noeasy, released in August 2021.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group made its debut in 2017.

Read More

Stray Kids share 'FNF' teaser ahead of new album BTS to hold 10th anniversary Festa celebration Dreamcatcher release new EP, 'Bonvoyage' music video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Sam Smith cuts show short, cancels concerts due to vocal injury
Music // 2 hours ago
Sam Smith cuts show short, cancels concerts due to vocal injury
May 25 (UPI) -- Sam Smith canceled a pair of concerts after cutting their show short in Manchester due to a vocal cord injury.
'Barbie' movie gets new trailer, soundtrack lineup
Music // 2 hours ago
'Barbie' movie gets new trailer, soundtrack lineup
May 25 (UPI) -- Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling appear in a new trailer for "Barbie," with Dua Lupa, Karol G, Lizzo and other artists to appear on the "Barbie the Album" soundtrack."
BTS to hold 10th anniversary Festa celebration
Music // 4 hours ago
BTS to hold 10th anniversary Festa celebration
May 25 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS will mark the 10th anniversary of its debut with its Festa festival in Seoul in June.
Dreamcatcher release new EP, 'Bonvoyage' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Dreamcatcher release new EP, 'Bonvoyage' music video
May 24 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Dreamcatcher released the mini album "Apocalypse: From Us" and a music video for the song "Bonvoyage."
Hayley Kiyoko releases new single 'Greenlight'
Music // 1 day ago
Hayley Kiyoko releases new single 'Greenlight'
May 24 (UPI) -- Hayley Kiyoko released the song "Greenlight" in the midst of her "Panorama" tour.
MTV VMAs set for Sept. 12 in Newark, N.J.
Music // 1 day ago
MTV VMAs set for Sept. 12 in Newark, N.J.
May 24 (UPI) -- The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards is set to return to New Jersey's Prudential Center on Sept. 12.
NCT's Taeyong shares 'Code: Thorn' teaser for 'Shalala' solo EP
Music // 1 day ago
NCT's Taeyong shares 'Code: Thorn' teaser for 'Shalala' solo EP
May 23 (UPI) -- K-pop star Taeyong released a teaser for his forthcoming debut solo EP, "Shalala."
Grill smells attract black bear to Connecticut garage
Music // 2 days ago
Grill smells attract black bear to Connecticut garage
May 23 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Connecticut said a hungry bear attracted by the smell of a recently used grill wandered into a resident's garage.
'Jelly Roll: Save Me' documentary trailer explores singer's rise, struggles
Music // 2 days ago
'Jelly Roll: Save Me' documentary trailer explores singer's rise, struggles
May 23 (UPI) -- "Jelly Roll: Save Me," a new film about country music singer and rapper Jelly Roll, is coming to Hulu.
Kim Petras shares 'Feed the Beast' album cover, track list
Music // 2 days ago
Kim Petras shares 'Feed the Beast' album cover, track list
May 23 (UPI) -- Kim Petras released cover art and a track list for her forthcoming debut album, "Feed the Beast."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tributes pour in for 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' Tina Turner
Tributes pour in for 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' Tina Turner
Rock legend Tina Turner dies at age 83
Rock legend Tina Turner dies at age 83
Khloe Kardashian shares baby boy's name: Tatum
Khloe Kardashian shares baby boy's name: Tatum
Ben Wang: 'American Born Chinese' perfect metaphor for Asian American experience
Ben Wang: 'American Born Chinese' perfect metaphor for Asian American experience
Beyoncé says Tina Turner was 'inspiration'
Beyoncé says Tina Turner was 'inspiration'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement