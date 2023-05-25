Trending
May 25, 2023 / 9:11 AM

BTS to hold 10th anniversary Festa celebration

By Annie Martin
BTS will mark the 10th anniversary of its debut with its Festa festival in Seoul in June. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
BTS will mark the 10th anniversary of its debut with its Festa festival in Seoul in June. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

May 25 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS will hold its 10th anniversary Festa celebration in June.

The K-pop group announced Wednesday that it will mark the 10th anniversary of its debut with its annual Festa festival in Seoul.

In a video titled "BTS Presents Everywhere," BTS announced the event will take place June 17 in Yeouido, Seoul.

The slogan "BTS Presents Everywhere" has two meanings: "BTS' presents are everywhere" and "BTS are present everywhere," according to a press release.

The full Festa celebration will kick off June 12 and run through June 25, with more details to be announced at a later date. BTS' official anniversary is June 13.

BTS made its debut with the single "2 Cool 4 Skool" in 2013 and has since released nine studio albums and eight EPs.

The group has been on hiatus since October 2022 as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and pursue their solo careers.

BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

