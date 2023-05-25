Sam Smith cuts show short, cancels concerts due to vocal injury

1/5

Sam Smith canceled a pair of concerts after cutting their show short in Manchester due to a vocal cord injury. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Sam Smith is cancelling their upcoming concerts after being forced to cut a show short due to a vocal cord injury. The 31-year-old singer-songwriter ended their show early Wednesday in Manchester, U.K., after experiencing vocal issues. Advertisement

"I don't know what to say honestly. I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and has such incredible shows. Today in soundcheck I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise at the end," Smith wrote on Instagram Stories.

"During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice. I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong," they added. "I came off stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won't."

Smith told fans that they are "honestly heartbroken" that they couldn't finish the concert.

Advertisement

After cutting the show short, Smith canceled a pair of upcoming concerts Thursday. The singer is in the midst of their Gloria tour and was to perform Thursday in Glasgow, U.K., and Saturday in Birmingham, U.K.

Smith is offering refunds for the Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham shows.

"Due to vocal issues during last night's Manchester performance, regrettably we will be cancelling the rescheduled Birmingham and Glasgow Sam Smith shows," a post from Smith's team reads.

"A spokesperson said 'Doctors have advised due to a vocal cord injury, Sam must have complete vocal rest,'" the team said. "'Sam is heartbroken to have had to cancel these shows but they have been told by doctors that if they keep singing, they will do permanent damage to their voice. If they take some rest they will be able to perform again.'"

Smith launched their Gloria tour in April. The tour is in support of the singer's album of the same name, released in January. The album features the singles "Love Me More" and "Unholy" with Kim Petras.

Advertisement