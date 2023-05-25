Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 25, 2023 / 11:06 AM

Sam Smith cuts show short, cancels concerts due to vocal injury

By Annie Martin
1/5
Sam Smith canceled a pair of concerts after cutting their show short in Manchester due to a vocal cord injury. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Sam Smith canceled a pair of concerts after cutting their show short in Manchester due to a vocal cord injury. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Sam Smith is cancelling their upcoming concerts after being forced to cut a show short due to a vocal cord injury.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter ended their show early Wednesday in Manchester, U.K., after experiencing vocal issues.

Advertisement

"I don't know what to say honestly. I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and has such incredible shows. Today in soundcheck I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise at the end," Smith wrote on Instagram Stories.

"During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice. I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong," they added. "I came off stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won't."

Smith told fans that they are "honestly heartbroken" that they couldn't finish the concert.

Sam Smith canceled a pair of concerts after cutting their show short in Manchester due to a vocal cord injury. Photo by samsmith/Instagram Stories
Advertisement

After cutting the show short, Smith canceled a pair of upcoming concerts Thursday. The singer is in the midst of their Gloria tour and was to perform Thursday in Glasgow, U.K., and Saturday in Birmingham, U.K.

Smith is offering refunds for the Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham shows.

"Due to vocal issues during last night's Manchester performance, regrettably we will be cancelling the rescheduled Birmingham and Glasgow Sam Smith shows," a post from Smith's team reads.

"A spokesperson said 'Doctors have advised due to a vocal cord injury, Sam must have complete vocal rest,'" the team said. "'Sam is heartbroken to have had to cancel these shows but they have been told by doctors that if they keep singing, they will do permanent damage to their voice. If they take some rest they will be able to perform again.'"

Sam Smith canceled a pair of concerts after cutting their show short in Manchester due to a vocal cord injury. Photo by samsmith/Instagram Stories

Smith launched their Gloria tour in April. The tour is in support of the singer's album of the same name, released in January. The album features the singles "Love Me More" and "Unholy" with Kim Petras.

Advertisement

Read More

'Barbie' soundtrack to feature Dua Lipa, Karol G, Lizzo Kim Petras shares 'Feed the Beast' album cover, track list BTS to hold 10th anniversary Festa celebration What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Barbie' soundtrack to feature Dua Lipa, Karol G, Lizzo
Music // 55 minutes ago
'Barbie' soundtrack to feature Dua Lipa, Karol G, Lizzo
May 25 (UPI) -- "Barbie the Album," a soundtrack to the "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, will feature Dua Lipa, Ice Spice, Karol G, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj and other artists.
BTS to hold 10th anniversary Festa celebration
Music // 2 hours ago
BTS to hold 10th anniversary Festa celebration
May 25 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS will mark the 10th anniversary of its debut with its Festa festival in Seoul in June.
Dreamcatcher release new EP, 'Bonvoyage' music video
Music // 22 hours ago
Dreamcatcher release new EP, 'Bonvoyage' music video
May 24 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Dreamcatcher released the mini album "Apocalypse: From Us" and a music video for the song "Bonvoyage."
Hayley Kiyoko releases new single 'Greenlight'
Music // 1 day ago
Hayley Kiyoko releases new single 'Greenlight'
May 24 (UPI) -- Hayley Kiyoko released the song "Greenlight" in the midst of her "Panorama" tour.
MTV VMAs set for Sept. 12 in Newark, N.J.
Music // 1 day ago
MTV VMAs set for Sept. 12 in Newark, N.J.
May 24 (UPI) -- The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards is set to return to New Jersey's Prudential Center on Sept. 12.
NCT's Taeyong shares 'Code: Thorn' teaser for 'Shalala' solo EP
Music // 1 day ago
NCT's Taeyong shares 'Code: Thorn' teaser for 'Shalala' solo EP
May 23 (UPI) -- K-pop star Taeyong released a teaser for his forthcoming debut solo EP, "Shalala."
Grill smells attract black bear to Connecticut garage
Music // 1 day ago
Grill smells attract black bear to Connecticut garage
May 23 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Connecticut said a hungry bear attracted by the smell of a recently used grill wandered into a resident's garage.
'Jelly Roll: Save Me' documentary trailer explores singer's rise, struggles
Music // 2 days ago
'Jelly Roll: Save Me' documentary trailer explores singer's rise, struggles
May 23 (UPI) -- "Jelly Roll: Save Me," a new film about country music singer and rapper Jelly Roll, is coming to Hulu.
Kim Petras shares 'Feed the Beast' album cover, track list
Music // 2 days ago
Kim Petras shares 'Feed the Beast' album cover, track list
May 23 (UPI) -- Kim Petras released cover art and a track list for her forthcoming debut album, "Feed the Beast."
Enhypen release 'Dark Blood' EP, 'Bite Me' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Enhypen release 'Dark Blood' EP, 'Bite Me' music video
May 22 (UPI) -- K-pop group Enhypen released the mini album "Dark Blood" and a music video for the song "Bite Me."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tributes pour in for 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' Tina Turner
Tributes pour in for 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' Tina Turner
Rock legend Tina Turner dies at age 83
Rock legend Tina Turner dies at age 83
Ben Wang: 'American Born Chinese' perfect metaphor for Asian American experience
Ben Wang: 'American Born Chinese' perfect metaphor for Asian American experience
Gina Miles wins Season 23 of 'The Voice'
Gina Miles wins Season 23 of 'The Voice'
Khloe Kardashian shares baby boy's name: Tatum
Khloe Kardashian shares baby boy's name: Tatum
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement