May 24, 2023 / 10:00 AM

Hayley Kiyoko releases new single 'Greenlight'

By Annie Martin
Hayley Kiyoko released the song "Greenlight" in the midst of her "Panorama" tour. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
May 24 (UPI) -- Hayley Kiyoko is back with new music.

The 32-year-old singer released the single "Greenlight" on Wednesday.

In "Greenlight," Kiyoko sings about wanting to move forward after "some bad decisions."

"Feel it / I keep on waitin' on red lights / I keep on chasin' the stop signs / Why isn't anything movin'? Not movin' / Can't take it / I wanna know what it feels like / I wanna follow the green light / I wanna follow the green light, it's callin' me," she sings.

Kiyoko discussed the song in an Instagram live video Tuesday.

"I'm very excited," the star said. "'Greenlight' was the first song I wrote after my Panorama era."

"I wrote it with Jesse St. John and it just needed to be said. We just banged it out in like a day," she added. "I wrote the song in December, and I can't believe it's coming out tonight!"

In addition, Kiyoko will release her debut novel, Girls Like Girls, on May 30. The singer is also in the midst of her Panorama tour.

"It's a very exciting time, and I've been having the best time on tour," she said.

Kiyoko released her second studio album, Panorama, in July 2022.

