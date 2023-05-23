Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 23, 2023 / 1:59 PM

NCT's Taeyong shares 'Code: Thorn' teaser for 'Shalala' solo EP

By Annie Martin

May 23 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Taeyong is teasing his new EP.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band NCT, shared a teaser for his debut solo album, Shalala, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The video, titled "Code: Thorn," shows Taeyong posing with imagery of roses and thorns. The singer is also seen sporting a wire grill over his teeth.

Taeyong shared a release schedule for Shalala last week.

The singer has yet to release "Choose T or Y" teasers for the album, along with "Shalala" music video stills and a music video teaser.

Taeyong will release Shalala and the full "Shalala" music video June 5.

Taeyong came to fame with NCT, which consists of 22 members. He is also a member of the K-pop supergroup SuperM.

Read More

NCT's Taeyong shares 'Shalala' album release schedule Jennie channels Audrey Hepburn at 'The Idol' photo call at Cannes Enhypen release 'Dark Blood' EP, 'Bite Me' music video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Grill smells attract black bear to Connecticut garage
Music // 1 hour ago
Grill smells attract black bear to Connecticut garage
May 23 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Connecticut said a hungry bear attracted by the smell of a recently used grill wandered into a resident's garage.
'Jelly Roll: Save Me' documentary trailer explores singer's rise, struggles
Music // 3 hours ago
'Jelly Roll: Save Me' documentary trailer explores singer's rise, struggles
May 23 (UPI) -- "Jelly Roll: Save Me," a new film about country music singer and rapper Jelly Roll, is coming to Hulu.
Kim Petras shares 'Feed the Beast' album cover, track list
Music // 3 hours ago
Kim Petras shares 'Feed the Beast' album cover, track list
May 23 (UPI) -- Kim Petras released cover art and a track list for her forthcoming debut album, "Feed the Beast."
Enhypen release 'Dark Blood' EP, 'Bite Me' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Enhypen release 'Dark Blood' EP, 'Bite Me' music video
May 22 (UPI) -- K-pop group Enhypen released the mini album "Dark Blood" and a music video for the song "Bite Me."
Kurt Cobain's smashed, autographed guitar auctions for $595K
Music // 1 day ago
Kurt Cobain's smashed, autographed guitar auctions for $595K
May 22 (UPI) -- Kurt Cobain's guitar, which was smashed and then reassembled, has been sold for almost $600,000 at auction. It was autographed by members of Nirvana.
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen recounts his attack on 'GMA'
Music // 1 day ago
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen recounts his attack on 'GMA'
May 22 (UPI) -- Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen appeared on "Good Morning America" after being assaulted in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., in March.
Olivia Rodrigo promises new album is 'so close to being done'
Music // 1 day ago
Olivia Rodrigo promises new album is 'so close to being done'
May 22 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo gave an update on her forthcoming second album while celebrating the second anniversary of her album "Sour."
Foo Fighters announce new drummer Josh Freese
Music // 1 day ago
Foo Fighters announce new drummer Josh Freese
May 22 (UPI) -- The Foo Fighters have announced their new drummer, Josh Freese, who will join the band after the death of Taylor Hawkins last year.
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 10th week
Music // 3 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 10th week
May 20 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a 10th straight week.
Aespa to launch 'Synk: Hyper Line' world tour in August
Music // 3 days ago
Aespa to launch 'Synk: Hyper Line' world tour in August
May 19 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Aespa will perform across North America on their "Synk: Hyper Line" world tour.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: Bad effects, new music, length sink 'Little Mermaid'
Movie review: Bad effects, new music, length sink 'Little Mermaid'
'Rome,' 'RRR' actor Ray Stevenson dies at 58
'Rome,' 'RRR' actor Ray Stevenson dies at 58
Hawaiian teen Iam Tongi wins 'American Idol' Season 21
Hawaiian teen Iam Tongi wins 'American Idol' Season 21
Weekend Google Doodle salutes the axolotl
Weekend Google Doodle salutes the axolotl
Strokes bassist, realtor neighbor battle over backyard behind their homes
Strokes bassist, realtor neighbor battle over backyard behind their homes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement