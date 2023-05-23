"Jelly Roll: Save Me," a new film about country music singer and rapper Jelly Roll, is coming to Hulu. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- ABC News is teasing the new documentary Jelly Roll: Save Me. A trailer for the film about country music singer and rapper Jelly Roll aired Tuesday on Good Morning America. Advertisement

Jelly Roll: Save Me explores Jelly Roll's rise to fame and his mental health and addiction struggles.

The documentary follows Jelly Roll as he prepares for his hometown show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The singer recounts his previous incarcerations and his subsequent efforts to help at-risk youth.

Jelly Roll: Save Me was produced by ABC News Studios for Hulu, with Edward Hambleton and Claire Weinraub as executive producers.

The film premieres May 30 on Hulu ahead of the release of Jelly Roll's album Whitsitt Chapel on June 2.

Jelly Roll is known for the singles "Hate Goes On," "Son of a Sinner" and "Save Me" with Lainey Wilson.