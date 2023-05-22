Olivia Rodrigo promises new album is 'so close to being done'

1/5

Olivia Rodrigo gave an update on her forthcoming second album while celebrating the second anniversary of her album "Sour."

May 22 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo says her new album is on the way. The 20-year-old singer and actress gave an update on her forthcoming second studio album Sunday on Instagram while celebrating the second anniversary of her debut album, Sour. Advertisement

"oh man oh man oh man. SOUR turns 2 years old today. no words could ever describe how much this album means to me and how insanely grateful I feel for every blessing it has brought into my life," Rodrigo said.

The singer then promised fans that her new album is "so close" to being done.

"the new stuff is so so so so so close to being done I pinky promise," she wrote.

Rodrigo released Sour in May 2021. The album features the singles "Drivers License," "Deja Vu," "Good 4 U," "Traitor," "Brutal" and six other songs.

Following the release of Sour, Rodrigo was nominated for seven awards at the 2022 Grammy Awards and won Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance.

As an actress, Rodrigo is known for playing Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.