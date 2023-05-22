Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 22, 2023 / 10:47 AM

Olivia Rodrigo promises new album is 'so close to being done'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Olivia Rodrigo gave an update on her forthcoming second album while celebrating the second anniversary of her album "Sour." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Olivia Rodrigo gave an update on her forthcoming second album while celebrating the second anniversary of her album "Sour." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo says her new album is on the way.

The 20-year-old singer and actress gave an update on her forthcoming second studio album Sunday on Instagram while celebrating the second anniversary of her debut album, Sour.

Advertisement

"oh man oh man oh man. SOUR turns 2 years old today. no words could ever describe how much this album means to me and how insanely grateful I feel for every blessing it has brought into my life," Rodrigo said.

The singer then promised fans that her new album is "so close" to being done.

"the new stuff is so so so so so close to being done I pinky promise," she wrote.

Rodrigo released Sour in May 2021. The album features the singles "Drivers License," "Deja Vu," "Good 4 U," "Traitor," "Brutal" and six other songs.

Following the release of Sour, Rodrigo was nominated for seven awards at the 2022 Grammy Awards and won Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance.

As an actress, Rodrigo is known for playing Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Advertisement

Read More

Paris Hilton mourns death of 'precious chihuahua' Harajuku 'Vampire Diaries' actress Claire Holt expecting third child Megan Fox, Martha Stewart attend Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen recounts his attack on 'GMA'
Music // 29 minutes ago
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen recounts his attack on 'GMA'
May 22 (UPI) -- Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen appeared on "Good Morning America" after being assaulted in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., in March.
Foo Fighters announce new drummer Josh Freese
Music // 4 hours ago
Foo Fighters announce new drummer Josh Freese
May 22 (UPI) -- The Foo Fighters have announced their new drummer, Josh Freese, who will join the band after the death of Taylor Hawkins last year.
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 10th week
Music // 2 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 10th week
May 20 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a 10th straight week.
Aespa to launch 'Synk: Hyper Line' world tour in August
Music // 2 days ago
Aespa to launch 'Synk: Hyper Line' world tour in August
May 19 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Aespa will perform across North America on their "Synk: Hyper Line" world tour.
Boys Like Girls release 'Blood and Sugar,' first song in more than 10 years
Music // 2 days ago
Boys Like Girls release 'Blood and Sugar,' first song in more than 10 years
May 19 (UPI) -- Boys Like Girls released a single and music video for "Blood and Sugar," its first song in more than a decade.
Imagine Dragons documentary in the works at Hulu
Music // 2 days ago
Imagine Dragons documentary in the works at Hulu
May 19 (UPI) -- "Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas," a new film centering on pop rock band Imagine Dragons, is coming to Hulu.
Maroon 5 release new song 'Middle Ground'
Music // 3 days ago
Maroon 5 release new song 'Middle Ground'
May 19 (UPI) -- Maroon 5 released a single and lyric video for "Middle Ground," its first new song since 2021.
Andy Rourke of The Smiths dies after battle with cancer
Music // 3 days ago
Andy Rourke of The Smiths dies after battle with cancer
May 19 (UPI) -- Andy Rourke, the bassist for the influential music group The Smiths has died. He was 59.
Bad Bunny recruits Frank Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert for 'Where She Goes' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Bad Bunny recruits Frank Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert for 'Where She Goes' music video
May 19 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny released a single and music video for the new song "Where She Goes."
Kelly Clarkson releases 'Favorite Kind of High' ahead of new album
Music // 3 days ago
Kelly Clarkson releases 'Favorite Kind of High' ahead of new album
May 19 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson released a single and music video for "Favorite Kind of High," a song from her forthcoming album, "Chemistry."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson graduates from high school
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson graduates from high school
Strokes bassist, realtor neighbor battle over backyard behind their homes
Strokes bassist, realtor neighbor battle over backyard behind their homes
Weekend Google Doodle salutes the axolotl
Weekend Google Doodle salutes the axolotl
Lance 'Un' Rivera says Jay-Z didn't stab him in 1999
Lance 'Un' Rivera says Jay-Z didn't stab him in 1999
Hawaiian teen Iam Tongi wins 'American Idol' Season 21
Hawaiian teen Iam Tongi wins 'American Idol' Season 21
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement