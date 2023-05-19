Aespa to launch 'Synk: Hyper Line' world tour in August

May 19 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Aespa is going on tour in 2023.
The K-pop stars announced their first world tour, Synk: Hyper Line, on Friday.
Synk: Hyper Line will see Aespa perform across North America before traveling to Europe. The tour begins Aug. 13 in Los Angeles and concludes Sept. 30 in Paris.
Tickets go on sale May 24 at 3 p.m. local time.
Aespa released a new EP, My World, earlier this month. The album features the songs "Welcome to My World" featuring Naevis, "Spicy," "Salty & Sweet," "Thirsty," "I'm Unhappy" and "Til We Meet Again."
Aespa consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning. The group made its debut in 2020.
Here's the full list of dates for the Synk: Hyper Line tour:
Aug. 13 -- Los Angeles, at Crypto.com Arena
Aug. 18 -- Dallas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug. 22 -- Miami, at James L. Knight Center
Aug. 25 -- Atlanta, at Fox Theatre Atlanta
Aug. 27 -- Washington, D.C., at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Aug. 30 -- Chicago, at Rosemont Theatre
Sept. 2 -- Boston, at MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sept. 5 -- Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center
Sept. 8 -- Mexico City, at Palacio de los Deportes
Sept. 11 -- Sao Paulo, at Espaço Unimed
Sept. 14 -- Santiago, Chile, at Teatro Caupolican
Sept. 25 -- Berlin, at Columbiahalle
Sept. 28 -- London, at The O2
Sept. 30 -- Paris, at Dôme de Paris