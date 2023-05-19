Advertisement
Music
May 19, 2023 / 2:44 PM

Aespa to launch 'Synk: Hyper Line' world tour in August

By Annie Martin
Aespa will perform across North America on their "Synk: Hyper Line" world tour. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Aespa will perform across North America on their "Synk: Hyper Line" world tour. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Aespa is going on tour in 2023.

The K-pop stars announced their first world tour, Synk: Hyper Line, on Friday.

Synk: Hyper Line will see Aespa perform across North America before traveling to Europe. The tour begins Aug. 13 in Los Angeles and concludes Sept. 30 in Paris.

Tickets go on sale May 24 at 3 p.m. local time.

Aespa released a new EP, My World, earlier this month. The album features the songs "Welcome to My World" featuring Naevis, "Spicy," "Salty & Sweet," "Thirsty," "I'm Unhappy" and "Til We Meet Again."

Aespa consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning. The group made its debut in 2020.

Here's the full list of dates for the Synk: Hyper Line tour:

Aug. 13 -- Los Angeles, at Crypto.com Arena

Aug. 18 -- Dallas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 22 -- Miami, at James L. Knight Center

Aug. 25 -- Atlanta, at Fox Theatre Atlanta

Aug. 27 -- Washington, D.C., at The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Aug. 30 -- Chicago, at Rosemont Theatre

Sept. 2 -- Boston, at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept. 5 -- Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center

Sept. 8 -- Mexico City, at Palacio de los Deportes

Sept. 11 -- Sao Paulo, at Espaço Unimed

Sept. 14 -- Santiago, Chile, at Teatro Caupolican

Sept. 25 -- Berlin, at Columbiahalle

Sept. 28 -- London, at The O2

Sept. 30 -- Paris, at Dôme de Paris

