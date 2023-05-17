May 17 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Enhypen is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop group released a highlight medley for the album, Dark Blood, on Wednesday.

The preview features clips of the EP's six tracks: "Fate," "Sacrifice (Eat Me Up)," "Chaconne," "Bills," "Karma" and "Bite Me."

The accompanying visuals show the members of Enhypen once again give vampire vibes as they pose among red flowers and play with daggers.

Enhypen shared a concept film for the album earlier this month.

Dark Blood will be Enhypen's first EP since Manifesto: Day 1, released in July 2022. The group will release the new album May 22.

Enhypen consists of Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki. The group made its debut in 2020.