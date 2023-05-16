Reba McEntire to serve as coach for Season 24 of 'The Voice'

1/5

Reba McEntire has signed on to be a coach on Season 24 of "The Voice." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Country music star Reba McEntire has signed on to be a coach for Season 24 of NBC's singing competition series, The Voice. "There's a new Coach in town! See you all this Fall! #TheVoice," McEntire tweeted Monday. Advertisement

The Grammy winner will join fellow artists John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani on the next edition of the show.

There's a new Coach in town! See you all this Fall! #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/tLxQIuXtRc— Reba McEntire (@reba) May 15, 2023

McEntire is working as a "mega mentor" on Season 23, airing Monday nights.

She is also an actress who was recently seen in the Lifetime movie, The Hammer, and episodes of the ABC series, Big Sky.

Reba McEntire turns 68: a look back