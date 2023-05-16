Trending
May 16, 2023 / 7:38 AM

Reba McEntire to serve as coach for Season 24 of 'The Voice'

By Karen Butler
Reba McEntire has signed on to be a coach on Season 24 of "The Voice." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Reba McEntire has signed on to be a coach on Season 24 of "The Voice." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Country music star Reba McEntire has signed on to be a coach for Season 24 of NBC's singing competition series, The Voice.

"There's a new Coach in town! See you all this Fall! #TheVoice," McEntire tweeted Monday.

The Grammy winner will join fellow artists John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani on the next edition of the show.

McEntire is working as a "mega mentor" on Season 23, airing Monday nights.

She is also an actress who was recently seen in the Lifetime movie, The Hammer, and episodes of the ABC series, Big Sky.

Reba McEntire turns 68: a look back

Reba McEntire strikes a pose after being honored with the 2,120th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on September 18, 1998. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

