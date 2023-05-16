NCT's Taeyong shares 'Shalala' album release schedule

May 16 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Taeyong is gearing up for the release of his debut solo EP.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band NCT, shared a release schedule for the album, Shalala, on Tuesday.

Taeyong will release three teasers this week: a "Code: Collector" video Thursday, "Code: Collector" photography Friday and "Code: Painter" mixed media Saturday.

The singer will share "Code: Thorn" photos and videos the week after, followed by "Choose T or Y" teasers.

Taeyong will release "Shalala" music video stills June 2 and June 3, along with a music video teaser June 4.

Shalala and the full "Shalala" music video will officially be released June 5.

Taeyong announced Shalala alongside a trailer for the EP on Sunday.

Taeyong came to fame with NCT, which has 22 members as a full group. He is also a member of the K-pop supergroup SuperM.