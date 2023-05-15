Trending
May 15, 2023 / 3:14 PM

The Weeknd changes social media accounts to his birth name

By Tonya Pendleton
The Weeknd performs at Super Bowl LV in Tampa in February 2021. He says he may change back to his birth name for future recordings and has updated selected social media accounts. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Weeknd performs at Super Bowl LV in Tampa in February 2021. He says he may change back to his birth name for future recordings and has updated selected social media accounts. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- The Weeknd has said that he wants to go back to using his "real" name, the one he was born with.

The 33-year-old Canadian native has changed his name back to Abel Makkonnen Tesfaye on his social media accounts. The name reflects his Ethiopian heritage. The Starboy singer says that he now want to "kill" the Weeknd.

"I'm going through a cathartic path right now," he told W Magazine for a cover story earlier this month. "It's getting to a place and a time where I'm getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter. I'll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I'm definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn."

The change was most notable on Twitter, where Abel Tesfaye replaces The Weeknd as his user name. On Instagram, he's still The Weeknd, though his birth name is just below it. On Facebook, he has not adjusted anything. Yet.

This comes after the Guinness Book of World Records officially confirmed him as the most popular artist in the world. In March, the record-granting entity made the decision based on data compiled by the streaming music app Spotify. The Weeknd has the most monthly listeners on Spotify with 111.4 million and is also the first with 100 million monthly listeners on the app.

Guinness says the only other solo artist to receive the distinction of being the world's most popular artist is Michael Jackson.

The Weeknd turns 33: a look back

The Weeknd arrives for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26, 2014. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Halle Bailey performs on 'American Idol' Lil Durk releases video for 'All My Life,' delays album Broadway show 'KPOP' releases original cast album

