May 15 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group (G)I-dle is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released the EP I Feel and a music video for the song "Queencard" on Monday.

The "Queencard" video shows the members of (G)I-dle party as they sing about being a "queencard," or woman with beauty and confidence.

(G)I-dle also shared a special performance video for "Queencard" that shows the group perform the song's choreography in front of a billboard.

I Feel also features the songs "Allergy," "Lucid," "All Night," "Paradise" and "Peter Pan." The EP is (G)I-dle's first since I Love, released in October 2022.

(G)I-dle consists of Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua. The group made its debut in 2018.