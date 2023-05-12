Trending
Lil Durk releases video for 'All My Life,' delays album

By Tonya Pendleton
Rapper Lil Durk and girlfriend India Royale arrive for the BET Awards in Los Angeles in June 2021. The Chicago-born drill music star released his video for "All My Life" but delayed his album "Almost Healed." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Rapper Lil Durk and girlfriend India Royale arrive for the BET Awards in Los Angeles in June 2021. The Chicago-born drill music star released his video for "All My Life" but delayed his album "Almost Healed." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

May 12 (UPI) -- Amid a simmering feud with rapper NBA Youngboy, Lil Durk has delayed the release of his latest album Almost Healed. But he did release the video for "All My Pain," his hit collaboration with J. Cole.

Durk and Cole appear in the video together in front of the house he grew up in in Chicago, surrounded by dancing kids who sing along with the chorus. The video and album are more uplifting than some of Durk's previous work as part of Chicago's often hyper-violent drill music scene.

"I decided I had to finish, but the media called me a menace," Durk, born Durk Derrick Banks, rhymes. "I done sat with the mayor and politicians/ I'm tryna change the image. You can't blame my past no more/ I come from the trenches. Some said I'd never be a superstar/ but I know I'm different."

The 30-year-old Chicago native announced the delay of his album on Instagram. It was initially expected to come out Friday. It is now coming out on May 26.

NBA Youngboy seemed to take the delay as a capitulation in a feud between the two that has played out on social media. Born Kentrell Gaulden, Jr., the Louisiana-born-rapper released his own 33-track project Richest Opp, last month. He also took shots at Lil Yachty, Cole and Drake.

But Banks has said that he's trying to be more positive on the eve of his eighth solo studio album. He says therapy has helped.

"I got a therapist so I cope different," he told XXL Magazine in March. "You know, it don't just gotta be I'm finna go take all these drugs, or I'm finna go get my feelings like this. I got my family, I got my girl, I got a therapist, I got my kids and I got the studio."

Banks wants his fans to know he's evolving and the album shows it.

"I just want you all to be prepared for [Almost Healed]," he told Apple's Zane Lowe, per Vibe. "It's a lot of energy on it. It's a new experience for me. It's the same Durk, but it's just growth. I'm just excited for you all to hear it, man."

