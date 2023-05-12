Trending
Music
May 12, 2023 / 1:45 PM

Broadway show 'KPOP' releases original cast album

By Tonya Pendleton

May 12 (UPI) -- The Tony-nominated Broadway musical KPOP now has an original cast recording. Sony Masterworks and the show's producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes announced the release of KPOP Original Broadway Cast Recording on Friday.

A new video "Supergoddess" by the K-pop group RTMIS accompanies the release.

The musical was nominated for three Tony Awards -- Best Original Score, Best Choreography and Best Costume Design. It's the first show in Broadway history to focus on Korean music and culture with Korean, Korean-American and AAPI representation both on the stage and behind the scenes.

It moved to Broadway in 2022 after a run Off-Broadway, though the Broadway production differs from the original version. It was also short-lived, closing just a few weeks after its opening.

Artists on the cast recording include Luna, BoHyung, a member of the K-pop group SPICA and half of the duo KEEMBO, Min from Miss A, and Kevin Woo from U-KISS.

"Working on the songs for KPOP for the past 8 years was pure joy and a huge honor for me," said producer and co-composer and lyricist Helen Park. "Being able to bring a piece of my culture onto the Broadway stage was already a surreal experience, but to share that with the global audience through this album is an absolute dream come true. I hope listeners can feel the joy and love that went into creating the songs, and feel welcomed into the world of KPOP."

