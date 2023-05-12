Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 12, 2023 / 12:22 PM

Rachel Platten returns with 'Girls' single, music video

By Annie Martin
1/5
Rachel Platten released a single and music video for "Girls," her first new song in three years. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Rachel Platten released a single and music video for "Girls," her first new song in three years. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Rachel Platten is back with new music.

The 41-year-old singer-songwriter released a single and music video for the song "Girls" on Friday.

Advertisement

The "Girls" video shows Platten sing and perform on piano as sunlight shines in through a window.

The song is Platten's first in three years.

"My first song in 3 years (and just the beginning) is out now! Please go stream it, share it and let me know what it made you feel!! I love you all," she wrote on Instagram.

In an interview with People, Platten said "Girls" is meant to share a message of strength to girls and women. It also explores her experience overcoming postpartum depression and her love for her daughters, Violet, 4, and Sophie, 20 months.

Advertisement

"Anything is possible. I know that there's a lot of doors that we have to kick down and ceilings to break, and there's obstacles in our way. Not just for women, for all humanity, but I think especially for girls and women right now," Platten said.

"I feel so proud of myself for getting out of the hardest thing I've ever been through and for finding light again," she added. "Even in the music that I've made, which I think will reach the entire world, but even if it didn't, I am so proud of myself for being brave and getting back out there. That's what I want my daughters to know, that you can overcome anything."

"Girls" is expected to appear on Platten's forthcoming album.

Platten is best known for the 2015 single "Fight Song."

Read More

Jonas Brothers release 'The Album': 'We're so proud of these songs' Kimberly Perry, Nicole Combs show baby bumps at ACM Awards BTS release new song 'The Planet' for 'Bastions' series What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Big Bang's Taeyang records 'Down to Earth' solo EP in documentary film
Music // 12 minutes ago
Big Bang's Taeyang records 'Down to Earth' solo EP in documentary film
May 12 (UPI) -- K-pop star Taeyang released a new video giving a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his solo album "Down to Earth."
Lil Durk releases video for 'All My Life,' delays album
Music // 46 minutes ago
Lil Durk releases video for 'All My Life,' delays album
May 12 (UPI) -- Rapper Lil Durk released his video for "All My Life" with J. Cole but delayed his album reportedly due to a feud with NBA Youngboy.
BTS release new song 'The Planet' for 'Bastions' series
Music // 1 hour ago
BTS release new song 'The Planet' for 'Bastions' series
May 12 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS released a single and music video for "The Planet," a new song for the animated series "Bastions."
Garrett Hedlund releases 'Day One' single, music video for Mother's Day
Music // 2 hours ago
Garrett Hedlund releases 'Day One' single, music video for Mother's Day
May 12 (UPI) -- "Tron: Legacy" actor Garrett Hedlund released a surprise single and music video for the song "Day One."
Jonas Brothers release 'The Album': 'We're so proud of these songs'
Music // 3 hours ago
Jonas Brothers release 'The Album': 'We're so proud of these songs'
May 12 (UPI) -- Jonas Brothers released their sixth studio album, "The Album," ahead of their new tour.
Kimberly Perry, Nicole Combs show baby bumps at ACM Awards
Music // 4 hours ago
Kimberly Perry, Nicole Combs show baby bumps at ACM Awards
May 12 (UPI) -- Kimberly Perry, Luke Combs and Nicole Combs, Renee Blair and Caitlyn Smith attended the Academy of Country Music Awards amid news they are expecting children.
Lainey Wilson, Hardy, Cole Swindell are big winners at ACM Awards
Music // 4 hours ago
Lainey Wilson, Hardy, Cole Swindell are big winners at ACM Awards
May 12 (UPI) -- Lainey Wilson, Hardy, Cole Swindell, Chris Stapleton and Hailey Winters were among the winners at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards.
Stray Kids share 'FNF' teaser ahead of new album
Music // 22 hours ago
Stray Kids share 'FNF' teaser ahead of new album
May 11 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a track teaser for "FNF," a song from its album "5-Star."
ACM Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 22 hours ago
ACM Awards: How to watch, what to expect
May 11 (UPI) -- The Academy of Country Music Awards will take place Thursday at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
Super Junior's Sungmin plays TV host in 'Lovesick' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Super Junior's Sungmin plays TV host in 'Lovesick' music video
May 10 (UPI) -- K-pop star Sungmin released a music video for his new solo single, "Lovesick."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jon Gosselin wishes his sextuplets a happy 19th birthday
Jon Gosselin wishes his sextuplets a happy 19th birthday
'General Hospital' star Jacklyn Zeman dies at age 70
'General Hospital' star Jacklyn Zeman dies at age 70
ACM Awards: How to watch, what to expect
ACM Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Eva Pilgrim, DeMarco Morgan named new hosts for 'GMA' third hour
Eva Pilgrim, DeMarco Morgan named new hosts for 'GMA' third hour
'Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' trailer: Nia Vardalos returns for family reunion
'Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' trailer: Nia Vardalos returns for family reunion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement