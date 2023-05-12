1/5

Rachel Platten released a single and music video for "Girls," her first new song in three years. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Rachel Platten is back with new music. The 41-year-old singer-songwriter released a single and music video for the song "Girls" on Friday. Advertisement

The "Girls" video shows Platten sing and perform on piano as sunlight shines in through a window.

The song is Platten's first in three years.

"My first song in 3 years (and just the beginning) is out now! Please go stream it, share it and let me know what it made you feel!! I love you all," she wrote on Instagram.

In an interview with People, Platten said "Girls" is meant to share a message of strength to girls and women. It also explores her experience overcoming postpartum depression and her love for her daughters, Violet, 4, and Sophie, 20 months.

"Anything is possible. I know that there's a lot of doors that we have to kick down and ceilings to break, and there's obstacles in our way. Not just for women, for all humanity, but I think especially for girls and women right now," Platten said.

"I feel so proud of myself for getting out of the hardest thing I've ever been through and for finding light again," she added. "Even in the music that I've made, which I think will reach the entire world, but even if it didn't, I am so proud of myself for being brave and getting back out there. That's what I want my daughters to know, that you can overcome anything."

"Girls" is expected to appear on Platten's forthcoming album.

Platten is best known for the 2015 single "Fight Song."