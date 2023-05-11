ACM Awards: How to watch, what to expect

1/5

Dolly Parton will host and perform at the ACM Awards on Thursday.

May 11 (UPI) -- The 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards will take place Thursday. The 58th annual ACM Awards will be held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and stream at 8 p.m. EDT on Prime Video. Advertisement

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will co-host the ceremony.

Parton will also perform, along with Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde, Lainey Wilson and other artists.

TONIGHT ‼️ Don't miss Country Music's Party of the Year hosted by @DollyParton and @garthbrooks with UNFORGETTABLE performances FREE to stream LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/C6FsPPq89H pic.twitter.com/9nydE1QDvi— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 11, 2023

Hardy leads the nominees with seven nominations, followed by Wilson with six and Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Cole Swindell with five each.

How to watch

The ACM Awards will stream Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT on Prime Video.

Participants

Parton will also perform "World of Fire," a first single from her forthcoming rock album, Rockstar.

Other performers include Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson. British pop star Ed Sheeran will perform at the ACM Awards for the first time.

THIS SONG @EdSheeran's bringing his A game at #ACMawards rehearsal Watch him perform "Life Goes On" LIVE TONIGHT - FREE to stream on @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/jijJEFgn6B— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 11, 2023

Morgan Wallen will no longer perform due to a vocal cord injury.

Nominations

Hardy leads the nominees with seven nominations, including Song of the Year for "Wait in the Truck," his song with Wilson, who is up for six awards.

Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Cole Swindell have five nominations each.

Zach Bryan and Hailey Whitters were announced Tuesday as the winners of ACM New Male Artist of the Year and ACM New Female Artist of the Year, respectively.

