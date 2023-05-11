Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 11, 2023 / 2:24 PM

ACM Awards: How to watch, what to expect

By Annie Martin
1/5
Dolly Parton will host and perform at the ACM Awards on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Dolly Parton will host and perform at the ACM Awards on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- The 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards will take place Thursday.

The 58th annual ACM Awards will be held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and stream at 8 p.m. EDT on Prime Video.

Advertisement

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will co-host the ceremony.

Parton will also perform, along with Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde, Lainey Wilson and other artists.

Hardy leads the nominees with seven nominations, followed by Wilson with six and Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Cole Swindell with five each.

How to watch

The ACM Awards will stream Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT on Prime Video.

Participants

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will co-host the ceremony.

Parton will also perform "World of Fire," a first single from her forthcoming rock album, Rockstar.

Advertisement

Other performers include Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson. British pop star Ed Sheeran will perform at the ACM Awards for the first time.

Morgan Wallen will no longer perform due to a vocal cord injury.

Nominations

Hardy leads the nominees with seven nominations, including Song of the Year for "Wait in the Truck," his song with Wilson, who is up for six awards.

Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Cole Swindell have five nominations each.

Zach Bryan and Hailey Whitters were announced Tuesday as the winners of ACM New Male Artist of the Year and ACM New Female Artist of the Year, respectively.

Dolly Parton's career: Music, red carpets and style

Dolly Parton, who founded the "Imagination Library" in her native Sevier County in Tennessee, attends a function at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on March 23, 2000. Parton was in town to pick up an award from the Association of American Publishers for her efforts to promote literacy. Her five-year-old program has already donated 150,000 books to the county's children. Photo by Joel Rennich/UPI | License Photo

Read More

ACM Awards: Zach Bryan, Hailey Whitters win New Artists of the Year Ed Sheeran to perform at ACM Awards: 'I am super pumped' Lainey Wilson, Hardy and Kane Brown top nominees for ACM Awards What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Stray Kids share 'FNF' teaser ahead of new album
Music // 56 minutes ago
Stray Kids share 'FNF' teaser ahead of new album
May 11 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a track teaser for "FNF," a song from its album "5-Star."
Super Junior's Sungmin plays TV host in 'Lovesick' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Super Junior's Sungmin plays TV host in 'Lovesick' music video
May 10 (UPI) -- K-pop star Sungmin released a music video for his new solo single, "Lovesick."
ACM Awards: Zach Bryan, Hailey Whitters win New Artists of the Year
Music // 1 day ago
ACM Awards: Zach Bryan, Hailey Whitters win New Artists of the Year
May 10 (UPI) -- Zach Bryan and Hailey Whitters took home early awards from the Academy of Country Music Awards.
Morgan Wallen cancels 6 weeks of shows due to vocal cord injury
Music // 1 day ago
Morgan Wallen cancels 6 weeks of shows due to vocal cord injury
May 10 (UPI) -- Morgan Wallen will miss six weeks of his "One Night at a Time" tour as he recovers from vocal cord trauma.
Lady A's Charles Kelley reflects on sobriety, says he came close to 'losin' it all'
Music // 1 day ago
Lady A's Charles Kelley reflects on sobriety, says he came close to 'losin' it all'
May 10 (UPI) -- Lady A singer and musician Charles Kelley discussed his struggle with alcohol abuse and his journey to sobriety on "CBS Mornings."
Dolly Parton to release rock album featuring Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks in November
Music // 1 day ago
Dolly Parton to release rock album featuring Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks in November
May 10 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton will release her first rock album, "Rockstar," featuring Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Stevie Nicks and other artists, in November.
Enhypen give vampire vibes in 'Dark Blood' concept film
Music // 2 days ago
Enhypen give vampire vibes in 'Dark Blood' concept film
May 9 (UPI) -- K-pop group Enhypen released a teaser for their forthcoming EP, "Dark Blood."
Austin City Limits: Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Shania Twain among headliners
Music // 2 days ago
Austin City Limits: Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Shania Twain among headliners
May 9 (UPI) -- Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette, The 1975 and other artists will perform at Austin City Limits music festival in October.
Ed Sheeran to perform at ACM Awards: 'I am super pumped'
Music // 2 days ago
Ed Sheeran to perform at ACM Awards: 'I am super pumped'
May 9 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will take the stage at the Academy of Country Music Awards for the first time.
Cole Swindell engaged to girlfriend Courtney Little: 'We're so excited!'
Music // 2 days ago
Cole Swindell engaged to girlfriend Courtney Little: 'We're so excited!'
May 9 (UPI) -- Country music singer Cole Swindell announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Courtney Little.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'General Hospital' star Jacklyn Zeman dies at age 70
'General Hospital' star Jacklyn Zeman dies at age 70
Photos: Notable Deaths of 2023
Photos: Notable Deaths of 2023
'Call Me Kat,' 'SWAT' canceled
'Call Me Kat,' 'SWAT' canceled
Sophie Turner asks for privacy after accidentally posting video of daughter
Sophie Turner asks for privacy after accidentally posting video of daughter
Photos: Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne attend 'Platonic' premiere
Photos: Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne attend 'Platonic' premiere
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement