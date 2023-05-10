Trending
May 10, 2023 / 2:53 PM

Super Junior's Sungmin plays TV host in 'Lovesick' music video

By Annie Martin

May 10 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Sungmin is back with new music.

The 37-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band Super Junior, released a single and music video for the solo single "Lovesick" on Wednesday.

The "Lovesick" video shows Sungmin play a variety of TV hosts, including for a game show, home shopping infomercial and news program.

The singer also shared an outtake from the music video on Twitter.

Sungmin announced "Lovesick" earlier this month.

Sungmin released his debut solo EP, Orgel, in 2019. His other solo songs include "Day Dream" and "Goodnight, Summer."

Super Junior also consists of Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun. The group made its debut in 2005.

