ACM Awards: Zach Bryan, Hailey Whitters win New Artists of the Year

Something in the orange tells us that @zachlanebryan is the WINNER of ACM New Male Artist of the Year! Congratulations! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/tsbYieuRSb— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 10, 2023

May 10 (UPI) -- Zach Bryan and Hailey Whitters are taking home early awards from the Academy of Country Music Awards.

On Tuesday, the Academy of Country Music named Bryan, 27, as the ACM New Male Artist of the Year and Whitters, 33, as the ACM New Female Artist of the Year.

Advertisement

Bryan is known for the singles "Heading South," "Something in the Orange" and "Dawns" featuring Maggie Rogers.

The singer released American Heartbreak, his first album with a major label, in May 2022.

Whitters is a singer-songwriter known for "Everything She Aint," a single that appears on her 2022 album Raised.

The singer will perform at the ACM Awards for the first time Thursday.

The ACM New Female Artist of The Year is... @haileywhitters! We can't wait for her DEBUT #ACMawards performance - FREE to stream Thursday on @PrimeVideo! pic.twitter.com/FYfXvqFUrU— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 10, 2023

The ACM Awards will take place Thursday at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and stream at 8 p.m. EDT on Prime Video.

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the ceremony, with Parton to also perform. Other performers will include Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Ed Sheeran.

Advertisement

Morgan Wallen will no longer perform due to a vocal cord injury.

Hardy leads the nominees with seven nominations, followed by Wilson with six and Brown, Combs, Miranda Lambert and Cole Swindell with five each.