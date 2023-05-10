Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 10, 2023 / 11:04 AM

ACM Awards: Zach Bryan, Hailey Whitters win New Artists of the Year

By Annie Martin

May 10 (UPI) -- Zach Bryan and Hailey Whitters are taking home early awards from the Academy of Country Music Awards.

On Tuesday, the Academy of Country Music named Bryan, 27, as the ACM New Male Artist of the Year and Whitters, 33, as the ACM New Female Artist of the Year.

Advertisement

Bryan is known for the singles "Heading South," "Something in the Orange" and "Dawns" featuring Maggie Rogers.

The singer released American Heartbreak, his first album with a major label, in May 2022.

Whitters is a singer-songwriter known for "Everything She Aint," a single that appears on her 2022 album Raised.

The singer will perform at the ACM Awards for the first time Thursday.

The ACM Awards will take place Thursday at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and stream at 8 p.m. EDT on Prime Video.

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the ceremony, with Parton to also perform. Other performers will include Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Ed Sheeran.

Advertisement

Morgan Wallen will no longer perform due to a vocal cord injury.

Hardy leads the nominees with seven nominations, followed by Wilson with six and Brown, Combs, Miranda Lambert and Cole Swindell with five each.

Read More

2023 awards show schedule: How to watch Morgan Wallen cancels 6 weeks of shows due to vocal cord injury Dolly Parton to release rock album featuring Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks in November What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Morgan Wallen cancels 6 weeks of shows due to vocal cord injury
Music // 1 hour ago
Morgan Wallen cancels 6 weeks of shows due to vocal cord injury
May 10 (UPI) -- Morgan Wallen will miss six weeks of his "One Night at a Time" tour as he recovers from vocal cord trauma.
Lady A's Charles Kelley reflects on sobriety, says he came close to 'losin' it all'
Music // 2 hours ago
Lady A's Charles Kelley reflects on sobriety, says he came close to 'losin' it all'
May 10 (UPI) -- Lady A singer and musician Charles Kelley discussed his struggle with alcohol abuse and his journey to sobriety on "CBS Mornings."
Dolly Parton to release rock album featuring Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks in November
Music // 3 hours ago
Dolly Parton to release rock album featuring Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks in November
May 10 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton will release her first rock album, "Rockstar," featuring Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Stevie Nicks and other artists, in November.
Enhypen give vampire vibes in 'Dark Blood' concept film
Music // 21 hours ago
Enhypen give vampire vibes in 'Dark Blood' concept film
May 9 (UPI) -- K-pop group Enhypen released a teaser for their forthcoming EP, "Dark Blood."
Austin City Limits: Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Shania Twain among headliners
Music // 23 hours ago
Austin City Limits: Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Shania Twain among headliners
May 9 (UPI) -- Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette, The 1975 and other artists will perform at Austin City Limits music festival in October.
Ed Sheeran to perform at ACM Awards: 'I am super pumped'
Music // 1 day ago
Ed Sheeran to perform at ACM Awards: 'I am super pumped'
May 9 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will take the stage at the Academy of Country Music Awards for the first time.
Cole Swindell engaged to girlfriend Courtney Little: 'We're so excited!'
Music // 1 day ago
Cole Swindell engaged to girlfriend Courtney Little: 'We're so excited!'
May 9 (UPI) -- Country music singer Cole Swindell announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Courtney Little.
Girl group Aespa breaks its preorder record with 3rd EP
Music // 1 day ago
Girl group Aespa breaks its preorder record with 3rd EP
May 8 (UPI) -- K-pop girl group Aespa has sold over a record 1.8 million preorders for its upcoming third EP, "My World," its agency said Monday.
Sum 41 announces breakup after 27 years
Music // 1 day ago
Sum 41 announces breakup after 27 years
May 8 (UPI) -- Sum 41 announced Monday that they would be disbanding after 27 years.
Danna Paola to launch first U.S. tour in August
Music // 1 day ago
Danna Paola to launch first U.S. tour in August
May 8 (UPI) -- Mexican singer Danna Paola will perform across the United States on her "XT4S1S" tour.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Victoria Justice drawn to layers of dark obsession tale 'The Tutor'
Victoria Justice drawn to layers of dark obsession tale 'The Tutor'
Morgan Wallen cancels 6 weeks of shows due to vocal cord injury
Morgan Wallen cancels 6 weeks of shows due to vocal cord injury
Jenna Ortega to play Lydia's daughter in 'Beetlejuice 2'
Jenna Ortega to play Lydia's daughter in 'Beetlejuice 2'
Mayim Bialik suggests character endings after 'Call Me Kat' cancellation
Mayim Bialik suggests character endings after 'Call Me Kat' cancellation
TV review: 'Muppets Mayhem' is a joyous, hilarious musical treat
TV review: 'Muppets Mayhem' is a joyous, hilarious musical treat
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement