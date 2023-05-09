Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 9, 2023 / 2:32 PM

Enhypen give vampire vibes in 'Dark Blood' concept film

By Annie Martin

May 9 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Enhypen is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop group shared a concept film for its forthcoming mini album, Dark Blood, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

In the Dark Blood teaser, Enhypen give off vampire vibes as they pose amid a sea of red flowers.

The group also released new concept photos.

Enhypen will release Dark Blood on May 22. The EP will be the group's first since Manifesto: Day 1, released in July 2022.

Enhypen consists of Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki. The group made its debut in 2020.

Read More

Girl group Aespa breaks its preorder record with 3rd EP EXO's Baekhyun surprises fans with 'Bambi' dance practice video Twice, Kim Petras, Karol G join 'Today' summer concert series What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Austin City Limits: Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Shania Twain among headliners
Music // 1 hour ago
Austin City Limits: Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Shania Twain among headliners
May 9 (UPI) -- Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette, The 1975 and other artists will perform at Austin City Limits music festival in October.
Ed Sheeran to perform at ACM Awards: 'I am super pumped'
Music // 4 hours ago
Ed Sheeran to perform at ACM Awards: 'I am super pumped'
May 9 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will take the stage at the Academy of Country Music Awards for the first time.
Cole Swindell engaged to girlfriend Courtney Little: 'We're so excited!'
Music // 5 hours ago
Cole Swindell engaged to girlfriend Courtney Little: 'We're so excited!'
May 9 (UPI) -- Country music singer Cole Swindell announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Courtney Little.
Girl group Aespa breaks its preorder record with 3rd EP
Music // 23 hours ago
Girl group Aespa breaks its preorder record with 3rd EP
May 8 (UPI) -- K-pop girl group Aespa has sold over a record 1.8 million preorders for its upcoming third EP, "My World," its agency said Monday.
Sum 41 announces breakup after 27 years
Music // 1 day ago
Sum 41 announces breakup after 27 years
May 8 (UPI) -- Sum 41 announced Monday that they would be disbanding after 27 years.
Danna Paola to launch first U.S. tour in August
Music // 1 day ago
Danna Paola to launch first U.S. tour in August
May 8 (UPI) -- Mexican singer Danna Paola will perform across the United States on her "XT4S1S" tour.
Alicia Keys performs with orchestra in new 'If I Ain't Got You' video
Music // 1 day ago
Alicia Keys performs with orchestra in new 'If I Ain't Got You' video
May 8 (UPI) -- Alicia Keys released a music video for a new version of "If I Ain't Got You" for the Netflix series "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story."
'Taylor's Version' edition of Swift's 'Speak Now' set for release July 7
Music // 2 days ago
'Taylor's Version' edition of Swift's 'Speak Now' set for release July 7
May 6 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift has announced a new version of her album Speak Now is set for release on July 7.
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 8th week
Music // 3 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 8th week
May 6 (UPI) -- Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is the No. 1 album in the United States for an eighth consecutive week.
EXO's Baekhyun surprises fans with 'Bambi' dance practice video
Music // 3 days ago
EXO's Baekhyun surprises fans with 'Bambi' dance practice video
May 5 (UPI) -- K-pop star Baekhyun released a dance practice video for his song "Bambi" two years after its release.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CBS reverses 'SWAT' cancellation, orders Season 7
CBS reverses 'SWAT' cancellation, orders Season 7
'Call Me Kat,' 'SWAT' canceled
'Call Me Kat,' 'SWAT' canceled
Mayim Bialik suggests character endings after 'Call Me Kat' cancellation
Mayim Bialik suggests character endings after 'Call Me Kat' cancellation
Derek Jeter and wife Hannah announce birth of fourth child
Derek Jeter and wife Hannah announce birth of fourth child
Famous birthdays for May 9: Billy Joel, Noah Centineo
Famous birthdays for May 9: Billy Joel, Noah Centineo
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement