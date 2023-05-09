Trending
May 9, 2023 / 9:23 AM

Cole Swindell engaged to girlfriend Courtney Little: 'We're so excited!'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Cole Swindell announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Courtney Little. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
Cole Swindell announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Courtney Little. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Cole Swindell is engaged to be married.

The 39-year-old country music singer announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Courtney Little, on Monday.

Swindell shared the news on Instagram alongside photos from his proposal. The photos include a shot of Little showing off her new engagement ring.

"Still couldn't tell ya everything I said down on one knee.. All I know is she said 'YES!' We're so excited!" Swindell captioned the post.

Fellow country music stars Thomas Rhett, Carly Pearce and Hardy were among those to congratulate Swindell in the comments.

"Congrats you two!!!" Rhett wrote.

"AWWWW!!!!!" Pearce added.

"Dude!!!! Congrats!!!!!!" Hardy said.

Swindell is known for the singles "You Should Be Here," "Break Up in the End" and "She Had Me at Heads Carolina." He released Stereotype Broken, a deluxe version of his album Stereotype, in April.

The singer will perform Thursday at the Academy of Country Music Awards. He will launch Twelve, a new North American tour, in October.

