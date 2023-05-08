Trending
May 8, 2023 / 12:43 PM

Danna Paola to launch first U.S. tour in August

By Annie Martin
1/3
Danna Paola will perform across the United States on her "XT4S1S" tour. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Danna Paola will perform across the United States on her "XT4S1S" tour. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Danna Paola has announced her first-ever U.S. tour.

The 27-year-old Mexican singer and actress announced the U.S. leg of her XT4S1S tour Monday.

"Surprise!" Paola wrote on Instagram in Spanish. "My first tour in the United States. I can't wait anymore to see you and sing with you for the first time."

The XT4S1S tour begins Aug. 11 in San Jose, Calif., and concludes Sept. 16 in El Cajon, Calif.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Citi card holders to begin May 9 and additional pre-sales to start May 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

Paola originally launched the XT4S1S tour in Mexico in November.

The singer is known for the singles "Mala Fama," "Nada" with Cali y El Dandee and "Mexico" with Ne-Yo and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. She released her sixth studio album, K.O., in January 2021.

Here's the full list of dates for the U.S. leg of the XT4S1S tour:

Aug. 11 - San Jose, Calif., at San Jose Civic

Aug. 18 - Houston, at 713 Music Hall

Aug. 19 - Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 24 - Los Angeles, at YouTube Theatre

Sept. 1 - Miami, at James L. Knight Center

Sept. 2 - Atlanta, at Coca Cola Roxy

Sept. 8 - Rosemont, Ill., at Rosemont Theatre

Sept. 9 - New York City, at Palladium at Times Square

Sept. 15 - Phoenix, at Arizona Financial Theatre

Sept. 16 - El Cajon, Calif., at The Magnolia

