May 4, 2023 / 2:01 PM

Ed Sheeran found not liable in 'Thinking Out Loud' copyright lawsuit

By Annie Martin
1/5
Ed Sheeran was cleared by a federal jury after being accused of copying the Marvin Gaye hit "Let's Get It On" in his 2014 single "Thinking Out Loud." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Ed Sheeran was cleared by a federal jury after being accused of copying the Marvin Gaye hit "Let's Get It On" in his 2014 single "Thinking Out Loud." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran has been found not liable in the copyright infringement lawsuit regarding his song "Thinking Out Loud."

ABC News reported that Sheeran, 32, was cleared by a Manhattan federal jury after being accused of copying elements of the Marvin Gaye hit "Let's Get It On" in "Thinking Out Loud," released in 2014.

The New York Post said the jury reached its decision Thursday after about three hours of deliberations. Sheeran hugged his attorneys after the verdict was read.

During the two-week trial, Sheeran sang and played portions of "Thinking Out Loud" for the jury in court. The star's lawyers asserted that the track, written by Sheeran and Amy Wadge, was composed from elements common to many songs.

Sheeran was sued by the heirs of musician Ed Townsend, who co-wrote "Let's Get It On" with Gaye, in 2017. The Gaye family was not involved in the lawsuit.

While in court on Monday, Sheeran declared that he will quit music if he lost the lawsuit.

"If that happens, I'm done, I'm stopping," the singer said on the stand, according to People.

