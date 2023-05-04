Trending
Music
May 4, 2023 / 9:53 AM

Chloe Bailey says Beyonce gave her notes on 'In Pieces' album

By Annie Martin
Chloe Bailey discussed working with Beyoncé on her album "In Pieces" on "The Jennifer Hudson Show." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Chloe Bailey discussed working with Beyoncé on her album "In Pieces" on "The Jennifer Hudson Show." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

May 4 (UPI) -- Chloe Bailey says Beyoncé gave her notes on her new album, In Pieces.

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter discussed working with Beyoncé during Thursday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Bailey released In Pieces, her debut solo album, in March. The album features the singles "Pray It Away," "How Does It Feel," "Body Do," "In Pieces" and "Cheatback."

On The Jennifer Hudson Show, Bailey confirmed that Beyoncé was the first person to listen to In Pieces.

"I was so happy when I gave her the project and she called me. She was like, 'I love it so much' and she gave me minor notes," the singer said. "And no matter how small or intricate the notes were, it made such a huge difference."

"I just really appreciate her for not only front facing taking us under her wing but also behind the scenes and taking the time and giving her notes when it comes our artistry and our visuals and our music," she added. "And to just have her support and her love means everything to me because she's inspired me since I was a little girl, so to have her like that -- so present in our lives -- is pretty cool."

Bailey delved deeper into the meaning of In Pieces, sharing how the album rejects the "fake idea of perfection." She previously said on Twitter that the album is "for the ones like me, who wear their outer shell so well that you'd have no idea what they're going through."

Bailey and her sister, Halle Bailey, came to fame as the music duo Chloe x Halle. Bailey made her solo debut with the single "Have Mercy" in 2021.

Chlöe and Halle Bailey: music, TV and films

Halle Bailey (L) and Chloe Bailey, of Chloe x Halle, arrive for the 45th NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., on February 22, 2014. The sisters are almost two years apart in age. Chloe's birthday is July 1, 1998 and Halle's is March 27, 2000. Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI | License Photo

