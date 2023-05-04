50 Cent to launch 'Get Rich or Die Tryin'' 20th anniversary tour

May 4 (UPI) -- Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is going on tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his album Get Rich or Die Tryin'.
The 47-year-old rapper, actor and producer announced the Final Lap tour on Thursday.
The Final Lap tour will see 50 Cent perform across North America and Europe. The North American leg begins July 21 in Salt Lake City and ends Sept. 17 in Detroit.
Busta Rhymes and Jeremih will join the tour as special guests.
Tickets go on sale May 12 at 10 a.m. local time, with Verified Fan pre-sale to begin May 10.
50 Cent will perform his hits and fan-favorite songs, along with select tracks that have not been performed live in decades.
Get Rich or Die Tryin' is 50 Cent's debut studio album and was released in February 2003. The album features the singles "In da Club," "21 Questions," "P.I.M.P." and "If I Can't."
Here's the full list of North American dates for the Final Lap tour:
July 21 -- Salt Lake City, at Maverik Center
July 23 -- Denver, at Ball Arena
July 25 -- St. Louis, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 27 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center
July 28 -- Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena
July 29 -- Cincinnati, at Riverbend Music Center
July 31 -- Toronto, at Budweiser Stage
Aug. 2 -- Montreal, at Bell Centre
Aug. 3 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center
Aug. 5 -- Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 6 -- Cleveland, at Blossom Music Center
Aug. 8 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 9 -- Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center
Aug. 11 -- Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity Theatre
Aug. 12 -- Camden, N.J., at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 13 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug. 15 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 16 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 17 -- Atlanta, at Lakewood Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 -- Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 20 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 22 -- Tuscaloosa, Ala., at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Aug. 24 -- Houston, at Toyota Center
Aug. 25 -- Dallas, at Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 27 -- Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Ampthitheater
Aug. 29 -- Phoenix, at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug. 30 -- Los Angeles - at Crypto.com Arena
Aug. 31 -- Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 2 -- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 -- Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center
Sept. 6 -- Ridgefield, Wash., at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Sept. 7 -- Seattle, at Climate Pledge Arena
Sept. 8 -- Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena
Sept. 10 -- Calgary, Alberta, at Scotiabank Saddledome
Sept. 11 -- Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place
Sept. 13 -- Winnipeg, Manitoba, at Canada Life Centre
Sept. 15 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 16 -- Chicago, at United Center
Sept. 17 -- Detroit, at Pine Knob Music Theatre