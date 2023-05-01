Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 1, 2023 / 2:33 PM

Monsta X's Joohoney to release 'Lights' solo EP

By Annie Martin
Joohoney (L), pictured with Monsta X, will release his first solo album, "Lights," in May. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Joohoney (L), pictured with Monsta X, will release his first solo album, "Lights," in May. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Monsta X singer Joohoney has announced his debut solo EP.

The 28-year-old K-pop star will release his first solo album, Lights, on May 22.

Advertisement

Monsta X shared the news Monday on Twitter alongside teaser art for the EP that shows yellow fabric against a blue sky.

Joohoney has previously released mixtapes as a solo artist, including Psyche (2020).

Monsta X also consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon and I.M. The group most recently released the EP Reason in January.

Other members of Monsta X have pursued solo careers, including Kihyun, who released the EP Youth in October 2022.

Read More

EXO's Baekhyun records 'Hello' in making-of music video Stray Kids tease comeback with '5-Star' trailer Xdinary Heroes release 'Deadlock' EP, 'Freakin' Bad' music video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Aerosmith to launch farewell tour in September
Music // 6 hours ago
Aerosmith to launch farewell tour in September
May 1 (UPI) -- Aerosmith will perform across North America on the "Peace Out" farewell tour.
Bonnie Raitt to undergo surgery, cancels six May shows
Music // 7 hours ago
Bonnie Raitt to undergo surgery, cancels six May shows
May 1 (UPI) -- Music icon Bonnie Raitt is set to undergo surgery and rescheduling several of her upcoming concerts to give her time to recover.
King Charles' coronation concert to include Tom Cruise, Joan Collins, Winnie the Pooh
Music // 2 days ago
King Charles' coronation concert to include Tom Cruise, Joan Collins, Winnie the Pooh
April 29 (UPI) -- British King Charles' coronation concert is to include pre-taped segments featuring Tom Cruise, Joan Collins, Tom Jones, Bear Grylls, Oti Mabuse and Winnie the Pooh, the BBC announced.
Donna Summer documentary to debut on HBO May 20
Music // 2 days ago
Donna Summer documentary to debut on HBO May 20
April 29 (UPI) -- HBO has announced plans to air a documentary called "Love to Love You, Donna Summer" on May 20.
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 7th week
Music // 2 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 7th week
April 29 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a seventh straight week.
Ed Sheeran announces theater tour, serenades jury in copyright case
Music // 3 days ago
Ed Sheeran announces theater tour, serenades jury in copyright case
April 28 (UPI) -- While defending himself in a copyright case, singer Ed Sheeran announced that he is launching a 14-date theater tour.
EXO's Baekhyun records 'Hello' in making-of music video
Music // 3 days ago
EXO's Baekhyun records 'Hello' in making-of music video
April 28 (UPI) -- K-pop star Baekhyun released a "making-of" version of his music video for "Hello," his song for the "Dr. Romantic 3" soundtrack.
Post Malone addresses weight loss concerns, says he's 'never felt healthier'
Music // 3 days ago
Post Malone addresses weight loss concerns, says he's 'never felt healthier'
April 28 (UPI) -- "Chemical" singer Post Malone denied using drugs while discussing his weight loss in a post to fans.
Bebe Rexha releases new album, 'Seasons' music video with Dolly Parton
Music // 3 days ago
Bebe Rexha releases new album, 'Seasons' music video with Dolly Parton
April 28 (UPI) -- Bebe Rexha released her third album, "Bebe," and a music video for the song "Seasons" with Dolly Parton.
Taylor Swift joins The National on new song 'The Alcott'
Music // 3 days ago
Taylor Swift joins The National on new song 'The Alcott'
April 28 (UPI) -- The National released "First Two Pages of Frankenstein," a new album featuring collaborations with Taylor Swift, Sufjan Stevens and Phoebe Bridgers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tish Cyrus announces engagement to Dominic Purcell
Tish Cyrus announces engagement to Dominic Purcell
Google Doodle pays tribute to late actor Alan Rickman
Google Doodle pays tribute to late actor Alan Rickman
Aerosmith to launch farewell tour in September
Aerosmith to launch farewell tour in September
Sophie Turner asks for privacy after accidentally posting video of daughter
Sophie Turner asks for privacy after accidentally posting video of daughter
'Fatal Attraction' star Lizzy Caplan: Alex is a romantic who needs a lot of help
'Fatal Attraction' star Lizzy Caplan: Alex is a romantic who needs a lot of help
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement