King Charles' coronation concert to include Tom Cruise, Joan Collins, Winnie the Pooh

Tom Cruise will make a virtual appearance at King Charles' coronation next week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- British King Charles' coronation concert is to include pre-taped segments featuring Tom Cruise, Joan Collins, Tom Jones, Bear Grylls, Oti Mabuse and Winnie the Pooh, the BBC announced. American pop stars Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are to headline the celebration, which will also include performances by Steve Winwood, Take That, Andrea Bocelli, Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings, Alexis Ffrench, Paloma Faith and Tiwa Savage, Lang Lang, Olly Murs, Pete Tong Ibiza Classics featuring Vula and Jerub, and Nicole Scherzinger. Advertisement

The concert will take place on May 7 on the grounds of Windsor Castle and will be broadcast across the BBC's TV, radio and streaming platforms.

Charles inherited the throne when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96 after a 70-year reign.

One week to go! As Their Majesties' Coronation draws closer, a new picture has been shared of The King and The Queen Consort in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace. Taken by Hugo Burnand. pic.twitter.com/rECK5i04hK— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 28, 2023