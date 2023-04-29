Advertisement
Music
April 29, 2023 / 11:18 AM

King Charles' coronation concert to include Tom Cruise, Joan Collins, Winnie the Pooh

By Karen Butler
Tom Cruise will make a virtual appearance at King Charles' coronation next week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Tom Cruise will make a virtual appearance at King Charles' coronation next week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

April 29 (UPI) -- British King Charles' coronation concert is to include pre-taped segments featuring Tom Cruise, Joan Collins, Tom Jones, Bear Grylls, Oti Mabuse and Winnie the Pooh, the BBC announced.

American pop stars Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are to headline the celebration, which will also include performances by Steve Winwood, Take That, Andrea Bocelli, Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings, Alexis Ffrench, Paloma Faith and Tiwa Savage, Lang Lang, Olly Murs, Pete Tong Ibiza Classics featuring Vula and Jerub, and Nicole Scherzinger.

The concert will take place on May 7 on the grounds of Windsor Castle and will be broadcast across the BBC's TV, radio and streaming platforms.

Charles inherited the throne when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96 after a 70-year reign.

