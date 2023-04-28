Trending
Music
April 28, 2023 / 12:00 PM

EXO's Baekhyun records 'Hello' in making-of music video

By Annie Martin

April 28 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Baekhyun is back with a new music video.

The 30-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band EXO, released a "making-of" version of his video for the song "Hello" on Friday.

The new video shows Baekhyun record "Hello" in a studio.

"Hello" is Baekhyun's song for the soundtrack of the SBS series Dr. Romantic 3 starring Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Sung-kyung.

As a solo artist, Baekhyun has released four EPs, including his most recent, Bambi (2021).

The singer came to fame with EXO, which also consists of Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. The group last released the EP Don't Fight the Feeling in June 2021.

Other members have also pursued solo projects, including Kai, who released the solo EP Rover in March.

