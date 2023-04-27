Trending
Advertisement
Music
April 27, 2023 / 12:24 PM

Stray Kids tease comeback with '5-Star' trailer

By Annie Martin
Stray Kids will release a new EP, "5-Star," in June. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Stray Kids will release a new EP, "5-Star," in June. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids will make a comeback in June.

The K-pop group announced a new EP, 5-Star, on Thursday.

Advertisement

Stray Kids teased its comeback with a trailer for 5-Star. The video shows the members of Stray Kids act out while introducing themselves in a game of "I Am Ground."

Stray Kids' most recent Korean album, Noeasy, was released in August 2021, and was followed by the EP Maxident in October 2022.

Stray Kids most recently released the Japanese album The Sound in February. The group performed its song "Maniac" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the next month.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group made its debut in 2017.

Read More

Xdinary Heroes release 'Deadlock' EP, 'Freakin' Bad' music video Big Bang's Taeyang releases solo EP, 'Seed' music video BTS member Suga to perform, give interview May 1 on 'Tonight Show' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

ACM Awards: Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde to perform
Music // 36 minutes ago
ACM Awards: Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde to perform
April 27 (UPI) -- Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Dolly Parton and other performers will take the stage at the ACM Awards.
Xdinary Heroes release 'Deadlock' EP, 'Freakin' Bad' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Xdinary Heroes release 'Deadlock' EP, 'Freakin' Bad' music video
April 26 (UPI) -- K-pop rock group Xdinary Heroes released the album "Deadlock" and a music video for the song "Freakin' Bad."
PJ Harvey to release 'I Inside the Old Year Dying,' her first album in 7 years
Music // 1 day ago
PJ Harvey to release 'I Inside the Old Year Dying,' her first album in 7 years
April 26 (UPI) -- PJ Harvey announced the album "I Inside the Old Year Dying" and released a first single, "A Child's Question, August."
Big Bang's Taeyang releases solo EP, 'Seed' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Big Bang's Taeyang releases solo EP, 'Seed' music video
April 25 (UPI) -- K-pop star Taeyang released the solo album "Down to Earth" and music videos for the songs "Seed" and "Shoong!" featuring Blackpink's Lisa.
Aespa share 'My World' track list, teasers with Ningning, Giselle
Music // 2 days ago
Aespa share 'My World' track list, teasers with Ningning, Giselle
April 24 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Aespa released a track list for their EP "My World" and individual teasers for Ningning and Giselle.
Cole Swindell to launch 'Twelve' tour in October
Music // 3 days ago
Cole Swindell to launch 'Twelve' tour in October
April 24 (UPI) -- Country music singer Cole Swindell will perform across North America on his "Twelve" tour featuring Nate Smith.
U2 announces dates for Sphere Las Vegas shows
Music // 3 days ago
U2 announces dates for Sphere Las Vegas shows
April 24 (UPI) -- U2 will launch its "U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere" show at the Sphere at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas in September.
Shakira to be honored at Billboard's first Latin Women in Music gala
Music // 3 days ago
Shakira to be honored at Billboard's first Latin Women in Music gala
April 24 (UPI) -- Shakira will be named Woman of the Year at the first-ever Billboard Latin Women in Music gala.
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 6th week
Music // 5 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart for 6th week
April 22 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a sixth, straight week.
Xdinary Heroes rock out in 'Freakin' Bad' music video teaser
Music // 5 days ago
Xdinary Heroes rock out in 'Freakin' Bad' music video teaser
April 21 (UPI) -- K-pop rock group Xdinary Heroes released a preview of its music video for "Freakin' Bad," a song from its EP "Deadlock."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Carol Burnett 90th birthday celebration: How to watch, what to expect
Carol Burnett 90th birthday celebration: How to watch, what to expect
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' canceled at Meta
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' canceled at Meta
Longtime TV talk show host Jerry Springer is dead at 79
Longtime TV talk show host Jerry Springer is dead at 79
Peri Gilpin to return for 'Frasier' revival
Peri Gilpin to return for 'Frasier' revival
Kim Kardashian, Ali Wong wear white at TIME100 gala
Kim Kardashian, Ali Wong wear white at TIME100 gala
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement