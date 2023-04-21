Trending
April 21, 2023 / 8:40 AM

Karol G, Becky G are among winners at Latin American Music Awards

By Tonya Pendleton
1/9
Becky G attends the 8th annual Latin American Music Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday. The annual event honors outstanding achievements for Latin music artists. Becky G and Karol G were the top winners. Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Becky G attends the 8th annual Latin American Music Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday. The annual event honors outstanding achievements for Latin music artists. Becky G and Karol G were the top winners. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- The Gs have it. Both Karol G and Becky G were big winners at the Latin American Music Awards.

Held at the MGM Grand Gardens Arena in Las Vegas, the eighth annual awards show honored the top artists in Latin music.

Columbian singer Karol G took home eight trophies including Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year and Streaming Artist of the Year. But the Columbian artist wasn't there to pick up her awards. Becky G was, and she shared her excitement at being honored for música Mexicana, which has become one of most popular genres in music.

"Mamiii" her collaboration with Karol netted her thee awards -- Song of the Year, Collaboration of the Year and Best Urban/Pop Collaboration. She also took home Best Regional Mexican Collaboration with "Ya Acabó" her song with Marca MP.

"I've always talked about how much it means to me to be Latina, but the pride of being Mexican is something else," Becky G told the audience in Spanish. "Throughout my career, I've mixed and played with different genres as an artist because there are a lot that inspire me, but being Mexican not only inspires my music."

She added, "More than anything, it inspires the way I work, the way I love, the way I'm with family," she continued. "My Mexican blood is everything for me."

Becky G is just off a successful performance at Coachella, in a set that included Peso Pluma, Marca MP, Fuerza Régida's Jesús Ortiz Paz, and Natti Natasha.

But the night's most heartfelt moment was Dominican singer Natti Natasha, who dedicated her first TV performance of "La Falta Que Me Haces" (How Much I Miss You)" to her fiancé and manager Raphy Pina.

Pina is serving a three-year and five-month sentence for firearms possession. Natasha and Pina welcomed a daughter, Viva Isabelle, last May just as he was sentenced.

"To all the people who need this song, I didn't know that I needed it until the day we created it," Natasha said from the stage. "In case you're watching Raphy, we all love you."

Other big winners were Bad Bunny, who won three awards. Rosalía, Shakira, Junior H, and Romeo Santos won two. The Weeknd took home two awards for Best Crossover Artist and for "la fama," his collaboration with Rosalía.

Special award winners included Mexican music icon Pepe Aguilar and Carlos Vives, both honored with a Legacy Award. David Brisbal and Prince Royce were recognized with the Pioneer Award.

