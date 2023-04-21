Trending
Advertisement
Music
April 21, 2023 / 10:47 AM

The Kid Laroi releases new songs 'Where Does Your Spirit Go?,' 'What You Say'

By Annie Martin
1/2
The Kid Laroi released the single "Where Does Your Spirit Go?" and the song "What You Say" with YoungBoy NBA and Post Malone. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
The Kid Laroi released the single "Where Does Your Spirit Go?" and the song "What You Say" with YoungBoy NBA and Post Malone. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- The Kid Laroi is back with new music.

The 19-year-old singer and rapper released the single "Where Does Your Spirit Go?" on Friday.

Advertisement

"Where Does Your Spirit Go?" is a new song from the Kid Laroi's forthcoming debut studio album, The First Time.

The singer previously released the singles "Love Again" and "Kids Are Growing Up (Part 1)" from the album.

In a post on Instagram, the Kid Laroi said "Where Does Your Spirit Go?" is dedicated "to all my loved ones who didn't make it."

"this wasn't in the release plans but I played it this weekend at coachella and I just felt like the time was right for some reason. this one means a lot to me. it's super personal. it's a song about loss, grieving and dealing with the thoughts and emotions that come with that. I pray for all of you who are going through something similar currently and I hope this helps you feel a little less alone in all of it. I love you guys, and thanks for everything."

The Kid Laroi also released the song "What You Say" with YoungBoy NBA and Post Malone.

The Kid Laroi has yet to announce a release date for The First Time. The singer released his debut mixtape in 2020.

Advertisement

Read More

BTS member Suga releases 'D-Day' album, 'Haegeum' music video '1923' actor Brandon Sklenar joins Blake Lively in 'It Ends with Us' 'Spider-Man' films, 'Venom' coming to Disney+ What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Ed Sheeran explores depression in 'Boat' single, music video
Music // 41 minutes ago
Ed Sheeran explores depression in 'Boat' single, music video
April 21 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran released a single and music video for "Boat," a new song from his album "Subtract."
Flo performs 'Fly Girl' on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon'
Music // 1 hour ago
Flo performs 'Fly Girl' on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon'
April 21 (UPI) -- Girl group Flo performs on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in support of their new single "Fly Girl," with Missy Elliott.
BTS member Suga releases 'D-Day' album, 'Haegeum' music video
Music // 2 hours ago
BTS member Suga releases 'D-Day' album, 'Haegeum' music video
April 21 (UPI) -- K-pop star Suga released his debut solo album, "D-Day," and a music video for the song "Haegeum" under the name Agust D.
Karol G, Becky G are among winners at Latin American Music Awards
Music // 3 hours ago
Karol G, Becky G are among winners at Latin American Music Awards
April 21 (UPI) -- Karol G and Becky G are two of the big winners at the Latin American Music Awards.
Missy Elliot, SWV among honorees for 2023 Black Music Honors
Music // 21 hours ago
Missy Elliot, SWV among honorees for 2023 Black Music Honors
April 20 (UPI) -- Missy Elliot, SWV, Jeffrey Osborne and Evelyn "Champagne" King to be recognized at Black Music Honors in May.
BTS member Suga teases 'Haegeum' music video
Music // 1 day ago
BTS member Suga teases 'Haegeum' music video
April 19 (UPI) -- K-pop star Suga released a preview of his music video for "Haegeum," a song from his solo album "D-Day" as Agust D.
Foo Fighters announce 'But Here We Are' album, release first song
Music // 1 day ago
Foo Fighters announce 'But Here We Are' album, release first song
April 19 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters released "Rescued," a first song from their forthcoming album "But Here We Are."
BTS support J-Hope as he enlists in South Korean military
Music // 2 days ago
BTS support J-Hope as he enlists in South Korean military
April 18 (UPI) -- The members of K-pop group BTS reunited to send off J-Hope as he begins his mandatory military service in South Korea.
Aespa walk along beach in 'My World' intro teaser
Music // 3 days ago
Aespa walk along beach in 'My World' intro teaser
April 17 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Aespa released a teaser video for their forthcoming EP, "My World."
Erykah Badu to launch 'Unfollow Me' tour in June
Music // 3 days ago
Erykah Badu to launch 'Unfollow Me' tour in June
April 17 (UPI) -- Erykah Badu will perform across North America on her "Unfollow Me" tour featuring Yasiin Bey, aka Mos Def.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chaz Bono: Transition 'completely coincided with' acting comeback
Chaz Bono: Transition 'completely coincided with' acting comeback
'The Tonight Show': Michelle Obama says Oprah Winfrey 'is who she appears to be'
'The Tonight Show': Michelle Obama says Oprah Winfrey 'is who she appears to be'
Mike Judge considers showing Beavis' mom, old Cornholio
Mike Judge considers showing Beavis' mom, old Cornholio
'Little Richard: I Am Everything' director Lisa Cortés shows new side of rock icon
'Little Richard: I Am Everything' director Lisa Cortés shows new side of rock icon
'Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood expecting fourth child
'Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood expecting fourth child
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement